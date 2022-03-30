UniFlow Dual Entry Fume Hoods allow front and rear hood access

UniFlow Dual Entry Fume Hoods are designed to allow convenient access from the front and rear of the hood. Offered in widths of 48 in., 60 in., 72 in., or 96 in. and depth dimensions of 30 in., 36 in., or 48 in., these hoods feature a constant volume (air bypass) design. Whether an instructor performs an experiment on one side and students observe on the other side or large equipment is used from one side and maintenance service is performed from the other side, the HEMCO Dual Entry Hood will safely isolate, contain, and exhaust fumes and meet airflow requirements.

This type of hood would typically locate on a lab furniture island or within a wall between two rooms however, only one side of the hood can be opened at any given time.

UniFlow Fume Hoods are constructed entirely of chemical resistant, flame retardant, non-metallic composite resin featuring our exclusive “Unitized” construction. The fume chamber is molded one piece seamless and the exterior is laminated to the liner without screws, bolts, rivets or other metallic hardware.

Hood includes horizontal slide glass sash doors, vapor proof light and switch, ceiling baffle, and removable front access panel. A wide selection of optional accessories include plumbing and electrical services, airflow monitor, side windows, clear acrylic baffles, worksurfaces, cabinets or tables, and exhaust systems are available.

