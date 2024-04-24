Variorum: Vendor-Agnostic Computing Power Management is today’s R&D 100 winner of the day

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Variorum is an open-source software library that enables users to access the power, energy, and performance metrics of low-level hardware dials across different architectures through vendor-neutral APIs. It is a key component of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Exascale Computing Project (ECP) and the Argo Project, which focuses on node-level power management in the high-performance computing (HPC) PowerStack Initiative. Variorum supports all three upcoming U.S. exascale supercomputers and many other HPC systems. It provides ease of use and reduced integration burden in scientific applications and workflows and is widely accessible to diverse users of supercomputers, bare-metal cloud infrastructure, and researchers studying power and energy management.