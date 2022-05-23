Vented demonstration hood allows viewing from all sides

Vented Demonstration Hood is suitable for classroom experiments and demonstrations because of its viewing visibility from all four sides. An instructor can perform a science demonstration while the class can gather around and safely observe. The hood can also be used as an individual student workstation or vented storage enclosure. A hinged viewing window or optional horizontal sliding glass panels allow for easy access and user safety. An integral exhaust blower with front mounted switch safely exhausts fumes and odors. A vapor proof light is factory installed. A power cord is provided for immediate operation. A wide selection of accessories including tables and ducting is also available for your specific needs.

