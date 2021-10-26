What is physisorption analysis?

Physisorption analysis is used to measure the surface area and porosity of a solid sample. Unlike a simple are measurement of length multiplied by width, physisorption analysis determines the true surface area, taking into account and surface imperfections such as waviness or porosity. This is achieved by exposing the surface to a gas or liquid and observing how the surface adsorbs it. The type of gas or liquid used for physisorption determines the size of pores that can be measured. Such measurements have important applications in quality control for metallurgy and materials science, pharmaceuticals, and nanomanufacturing.

Physisorption, or physical adsorption, is a relatively weak form of adsorption. The other type of adsorption is chemisorption, which involves covalent or ionic bonds. By contrast, physisorption does not interfere with the electronic bonding structures between atoms or molecules. Instead, interaction between a fluid and a solid involves only relatively weak Van der Waals forces.

Physisorption analysers are instruments that perform the physisorption analysis. The process involves the following steps: