XrFuse 1 and XrFuse 2 target laboratory fusion sample preparation

XRF Scientific used Analytica 2026 in Munich to showcase the xrFuse 1 (pictured) and xrFuse 2, its next-generation electric fusion systems designed for automated sample preparation ahead of XRF and ICP analysis. Both instruments launched in January 2026 and reach a maximum operating temperature of 1,300 °C, a step up from the company’s earlier specs. The xrFuse 1 is a compact, single-position unit (upgradeable to two positions) that produces up to four beads per hour, targeting lower-throughput labs or specialized applications. The larger xrFuse 2 scales to eight beads per hour for higher-volume workflows.
Both systems are fully electric, cold-to-cold machines built on what XRF Scientific describes as 25-plus years of fusion technology originally developed for high-uptime iron ore analysis in Australia. A proprietary quick change-out mechanism lets users switch between XRF bead and ICP solution preparation in seconds. Ceramic cradles and holders eliminate contamination from non-sample sources, and all external surfaces are designed, using infrared thermal modeling, to remain safe to touch during operation. The instruments carry CE certification.
The xrFuse line sits within a broader XRF Scientific portfolio that includes the gas-powered Phoenix II and the six-position xrFuse 6 for labs needing throughput up to 30 beads per hour. Analytica 2026, running March 24–27, drew more than 1,100 exhibitors across five halls covering laboratory technology, analytical instrumentation, and biotechnology.
|XrFuse — Key Specs
|xrFuse 1 max temp
|1300 °C
|xrFuse 1 throughput
|Up to 4 beads/hour
|xrFuse 1 dimensions
|540 × 710 × 680 mm
|xrFuse 2 max temp
|1300 °C
|xrFuse 2 throughput
|Up to 10 beads/hour
|xrFuse 2 dimensions
|540 × 940 × 680 mm
Both systems launched January 2026.
Announced at Analytica 2026, Munich, March 24–27.