XrFuse 1 and XrFuse 2 target laboratory fusion sample preparation

XRF Scientific used Analytica 2026 in Munich to showcase the xrFuse 1 (pictured) and xrFuse 2, its next-generation electric fusion systems designed for automated sample preparation ahead of XRF and ICP analysis. Both instruments launched in January 2026 and reach a maximum operating temperature of 1,300 °C, a step up from the company’s earlier specs. The xrFuse 1 is a compact, single-position unit (upgradeable to two positions) that produces up to four beads per hour, targeting lower-throughput labs or specialized applications. The larger xrFuse 2 scales to eight beads per hour for higher-volume workflows.

Both systems are fully electric, cold-to-cold machines built on what XRF Scientific describes as 25-plus years of fusion technology originally developed for high-uptime iron ore analysis in Australia. A proprietary quick change-out mechanism lets users switch between XRF bead and ICP solution preparation in seconds. Ceramic cradles and holders eliminate contamination from non-sample sources, and all external surfaces are designed, using infrared thermal modeling, to remain safe to touch during operation. The instruments carry CE certification.

The xrFuse line sits within a broader XRF Scientific portfolio that includes the gas-powered Phoenix II and the six-position xrFuse 6 for labs needing throughput up to 30 beads per hour. Analytica 2026, running March 24–27, drew more than 1,100 exhibitors across five halls covering laboratory technology, analytical instrumentation, and biotechnology.

XrFuse — Key Specs xrFuse 1 max temp 1300 °C xrFuse 1 throughput Up to 4 beads/hour xrFuse 1 dimensions 540 × 710 × 680 mm xrFuse 2 max temp 1300 °C xrFuse 2 throughput Up to 10 beads/hour xrFuse 2 dimensions 540 × 940 × 680 mm

Both systems launched January 2026.

Announced at Analytica 2026, Munich, March 24–27.