Zinc Battery Initiative welcomes developer of novel battery-enhancing additive

Zinc Battery Initiative (ZBI), the voice of the zinc battery industry, welcomes new member Octet Scientific Inc., a developer of innovative electrolyte additives to improve battery performance. ZBI’s rapidly growing membership is comprised of leading zinc battery manufacturers as well as developers of products designed to enhance battery capability.

Located in Cleveland, Octet Scientific has created the OctoLyte family of electrolyte additive chemistry designed to optimize all zinc battery chemistries by increasing their lifespan as well as enabling them to hold more energy and operate more efficiently. The U.S. National Science Foundation has awarded Octet Scientific more than $1.5 million in grant funding to commercialize its battery research, and the company’s products are being tested at over 20 battery manufacturer sites around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Octet Scientific, which has developed effective additives that can improve the performance of all types of zinc batteries,” said Dr. Josef Daniel-Ivad, manager of the Zinc Battery Initiative. “Zinc batteries already are safe, sustainable, and long-lasting, and Octet Scientific makes these promising batteries even better.”

“We are delighted to join the Zinc Battery Initiative and promote the adoption of sustainable zinc batteries. Energy storage is diversifying to meet growing demand, so now is the perfect time to partner our innovative electrolyte with the best batteries and make them even better,” said Octet Scientific CEO and founder Dr. Onas Bolton.

The International Zinc Association created ZBI in 2020 to promote high-performance, rechargeable zinc battery products. ZBI members produce zinc batteries for a variety of applications, from powering naval submarines and electric vehicles to providing backup power for microgrids, homes, traffic signals, and data centers.