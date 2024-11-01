1 Intel Corporation Semiconductors 1212 CN, EP, GB, JP, KR, MX, PL, RS, TW, US, WO Convolutional neural network for object recognition with depth-wise convolution followed by condense and expansion point-wise convolutions, Adaptive tuning for multi-asic systems, Methods and apparatus for real-time voice type detection in audio data

2 Tencent Holdings Ltd. Internet Services 773 CN, EP, KR, US, WO Video frame processing method and apparatus, computer device, and storage medium, Adaptation of 2d video for streaming to heterogeneous client end-points, Blockchain-based data processing method and apparatus

3 Alphabet Inc. Technology/Internet Services 721 AU, CN, EP, FI, JP, KR, TW, US, WO Compressing audio waveforms using neural networks and vector quantizers, Classifying data objects using neighborhood representations, Continuous parametrizations of neural network layer weights

4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Consumer Electronics 705 CN, EP, GB, JP, KR, TW, US, WO System and method for accent-agnostic frame-level wake word detection, Method of personalization of ASR models, Method for efficient neural architecture search

5 Baidu, Inc. Internet Services 672 AU, CN, EP, JP, US, WO Method of processing text, training method, generating method and electronic device, Entity recognition method, model training method, electronic device, and medium, Method of registering attribute in speech synthesis model, apparatus of registering attribute in speech synthesis model, electronic device, and medium

6 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Co Ltd Banking/Financial Services 620 CN Information processing method and device for financial products and electronic equipment, Time series data abnormity detection method, device, equipment, storage medium and program product, Image restoration method, device and server

7 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Telecommunications Equipment 518 CN, EP, JP, MX, TW, US, WO Communication method and apparatus, Method and apparatus for predicting drivable lane, Spatial frequency transform based image modification using inter-channel correlation information

8 IBM Corporation Technology/Enterprise Services 489 AU, CN, DE, EP, GB, TW, US, WO, ZA Unified framework for multigrid neural network architecture, Reinforcement learning under constraints, Adaptive navigation for enhancing sensing task performance of autonomous roaming robotic devices

9 Qualcomm Incorporated Semiconductors/Telecommunications 364 CN, EP, TW, US, WO Per-embedding-group activation quantization, Channel state feedback for reduced resource consumption reference signals, Tile-based machine learning graphics processing

10 Microsoft Corporation Technology/Software 337 AU, CN, EP, GB, IL, TW, US, WO Deep self-attention matrix model refinement, Enhancing processing performance of artificial intelligence/machine hardware by data sharing and distribution as well as reuse of data in neuron buffer/line buffer, Machine learning driven teleprompter

11 Capital One Financial Corporation Banking/Financial Services 314 CA, EP, JP, US, WO Excluding transactions from related users in transaction based authentication, Method for determining correct scanning distance using augmented reality and machine learning models, Systems and methods for validating dynamic income

12 Nvidia Corporation Semiconductors/Technology 273 AU, CN, EP, GB, KR, US, WO Text-driven 3d object stylization using neural networks, Pose determination using one or more neural networks, Force estimation using deep learning

13 Siemens AG Engineering/Manufacturing 268 AU, CA, CN, EP, GB, US, WO Method and system for performing automated database updates, Training-method for a system for de-noising images, Supervised machine learning of a computer-implemented method for performing a technical process

14 NEC Corporation Telecommunications/Technology 250 AU, CN, EP, GB, JP, KR, US, WO Systems and methods for tuning optical cavities using machine learning techniques, Disease prediction device, learning model generation device, disease prediction method, learning model generation method, and computer-readable recording medium, Neural network model conversion device and method

15 Zhejiang University Education/Research 232 CN, GB, US, WO An online neuron classification method based on neuromorphic computing, A dynamic rendering method and device based on implicit light transfer function, Deep neural network (DNN)-based multi-target constant false alarm rate (CFAR) detection methods

16 Dell Technologies Technology/Hardware 209 CN, US, WO Feature extraction and selection in information processing system environment, Data discovery and classification in information processing system environment, Method for image processing

17 Adobe Inc. Software/Creative Tools 203 AU, CN, GB, US Automatic avatar generation using semi-supervised machine learning, Deep learning based copying and pasting of transparent objects, Livestream key moment identification

18 Sony Corporation Consumer Electronics 202 CN, EP, GB, JP, TW, US, WO Neural network device, detection method, and program, System and method for providing haptic feedback, Particle analysis system, information processing apparatus, and sorting apparatus

19 State Grid Corporation of China Utility/Power 198 CN Cold region comprehensive energy optimal scheduling method based on wind energy and solar energy, Multi-view collaborative enhancement method for fault recording data of overhead transmission line, Distribution arbitration method, device, equipment and storage medium of mimicry defense system

20 Robert Bosch GmbH Engineering/Manufacturing 197 CN, DE, EP, JP, TW, US, WO Method for training a machine learning model for determining the coefficients of a partial differential equation of a known operator-defined family of partial differential equations, Method for estimating a global uncertainty of a neural network, Computer-implemented method for assisting planning and organization of a construction project, device for processing data as part of such a method and computer program for implementing such a method

21 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Telecommunications 196 AU, CN, EP, US, WO Managing operational temperature of base station, Methods and apparatus for beam management, Machine learning model monitoring with autoencoder

22 Bank of America Corporation Banking/Financial Services 183 US System and method for processing of event data real time in an electronic communication via an artificial intelligence engine, System for enhanced component-level detection in software applications within a computing environment, Custom Patching Automation with Machine Learning Integration

23 Nokia Corporation Telecommunications 180 EP, FI, GB, US, WO Evaluation and control of predictive machine learning models in mobile networks, Method, apparatus and computer program product for providing an attention block for neural network-based image and video compression, Control plane initiated delivery of machine learning model via user plane for wireless networks

24 LG Corporation Consumer Electronics 162 AU, CN, EP, KR, US, WO Battery performance management system and method using electric vehicle charging station, Quantum matrix operator and quantum matrix operation method for artificial neural network, A suggestion system

25 Amazon.com, Inc. Technology/Internet Services 154 CN, EP, GB, US, WO Machine learning inference calls for database query processing, Un-learning of training data for machine learning models, Accurate individual queue level metric forecasting for virtual contact center queues with insufficient data, using models trained at higher granularity level

26 Chinese Academy of Sciences Research Institution/Government 149 CN, EP, WO Chip durability prediction method and apparatus, and medium and electronic device, Multi-constraint robot synchronous learning and motion and force hybrid control method and system, Defending method and device for eliminating back door attack, electronic equipment and storage medium

27 Univ Tsinghua Education/Research 147 CN, US, WO Database processing method and apparatus, Dual adaptive training method for photonic neural network and related assembly, Dual adaptive training method of photonic neural networks and associated components

28 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Healthcare/Technology 147 AU, CN, EP, JP, TW, US, WO Contextualizing the analysis of medical images, Providing pose adjustment information, Patient context detection

29 Beijing Institute Tech Education/Research 145 CN, US Photovoltaic array fault diagnosis method based on composite information, Language-driven integrated image bad weather removing method, Multi-stage information fusion hydrogen leakage integrated learning diagnosis method, system and equipment

30 Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute Research Institutes 132 CN, JP, KR, US, WO Binary neural network hardware apparatus, Method and apparatus for reconstructing a three-dimensional shape based on multiple light sources, Method and apparatus for identifying artificial intelligence and machine learning functionalities and models between nodes in mobile communication systems

31 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Telecommunications 125 AU, CN, EP, JP, KR, US, WO Inference device, calculation device, setting method, calculation method, and calculation program, Three-dimensional point cloud label learning estimation device, three-dimensional point cloud label learning estimation method, and 3D point cloud label learning estimation program, Trait change prediction system, trait change prediction device, and trait change prediction method

32 Univ Chongqing Posts & Telecom Education/Research 121 CN, WO LSTM forward propagation acceleration method based on pulse array, Steam turbine generator stator end winding frequency response function prediction method based on Light GBM, Method for detecting abnormal transaction behavior of Ethernet based on unsupervised machine learning

33 Oracle Corporation Technology/Software 112 CA, CN, EP, GB, JP, US, WO Determining Machine Learning Model Performance on Unlabeled Out Of Distribution Data, Sales orchestration using iterative machine learning, Techniques for trained model bias assessment

34 Apple Inc. Consumer Electronics 111 CN, EP, GB, KR, US, WO Neural network-based image processing with artifact compensation, Environment-dependent audio processing for audio devices, Codebook subset restriction for artificial intelligence/machine learning enabled channel state information reporting

35 Fujitsu Limited Technology/Information Technology 109 CN, EP, JP, US, WO Graph reduction for explainable artificial intelligence, Avatar control, Machine learning program, machine learning method, and information processing device

36 Ford Motor Company Automotive 109 AU, CN, EP, GB, JP, US, WO Machine-learning analysis of nanopore measurements, Efficient incremental learning through probabilistic training set selection, Neural network object pose determination

37 Toyota Motor Corporation Automotive 101 CN, EP, JP, US Model update necessity determination system and update necessity determination method of model update necessity determination system, Structural object detector for hierarchical ontology for traffic light handling, Systems and methods for predicting driver visual impairment with artificial intelligence

38 SAP SE Software/Enterprise Solutions 101 AU, CN, EP, KR, US, WO Static analysis for cloud integration flows using machine learning, Dynamically generating normalized master data, Private decision tree evaluation using an arithmetic circuit

39 Canon K.K. Imaging/Electronics 100 AU, CN, EP, JP, US, WO Neural network for improved performance of medical imaging systems, Inference apparatus, image capturing apparatus, training apparatus, inference method, training method, and storage medium, Information processing apparatus, information processing method, and storage medium for generating learning data used for machine learning

40 Harbin Institute of Technology Technology/Research 100 CN, EP, JP, US, WO Neural network-based image processing with artifact compensation, Environment-dependent audio processing for audio devices, Codebook subset restriction for artificial intelligence/machine learning enabled channel state information reporting

41 Univ Beihang Education/Research 97 CN, LU, US, WO Method of detecting android malware based on heterogeneous graph and apparatus thereof, Knowledge and twin model driven actuator key fault injection and diagnosis method, Satellite photometric curve data preprocessing and classifying method

42 Meta Platforms, Inc. Technology/Internet Services 97 CN, EP, KR, US, WO Contextual recommendations for digital content, Automated Conversation Content Items from Natural Language, Ranked pruning of data set to train machine learning model models

43 Saudi Arabian Oil Co Energy/Oil & Gas 96 EP, SA, US, WO Lithofacies guided core description using unsupervised machine learning, Systems and methods for identifying fractures within a geological formation, Method for identifying environmental effects in downhole data for hydrocarbon saturation estimation

44 Univ Southeast Education/Research 93 CN, US, WO Path delay prediction method for integrated circuit based on feature selection and deep learning, Adaptive control method and system for upper limb rehabilitation robot based on game theory and surface electromyography (sEMG), Predictive channel modeling method based on generative adversarial network and long short-term memory artificial neural network

45 Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technology/E-commerce 92 CN, US Intelligent recommendation system for online shopping, Dynamic pricing algorithm based on user behavior analysis, Fraud detection method using machine learning

46 Chongqing University Education/Research 91 CN Machine learning-based structural health monitoring, Deep learning algorithms for autonomous vehicles, Intelligent energy management systems

47 Univ Shanghai Jiaotong Education/Research 91 CN, US, WO Image classification method for maximizing mutual information, device, medium and system, Intelligent variable mode control method for variable altitude turbocharging system of diesel engine, Variable bit rate image compression method and system, and apparatus, terminal and storage medium

48 Hitachi Industrial/Technology 90 AU, CA, CN, EP, JP, US, WO Data compression system, data compression method, and data compression program, Primary key-foreign key relationship determination through machine learning, Machine learning model operation management system and method

49 Intuit Inc. Technology/Software 88 AU, CA, EP, JP, US Identifying recurring events using automated semi-supervised classifiers, Generalizable key-value set extraction from documents using machine learning models, Meta-learning for automated health scoring

50 Univ Electronic Sci & Tech China Education/Research 87 CN, US, WO Satellite orbit error prediction method based on digital twin and container technologies, Industrial chain risk assessment method of graph neural network, Tunable multitask diffraction neural network implementation method and task device

51 Univ Northwestern Polytechnical Education/Research 87 CN, US, WO Symmetrical password differential differentiator based on residual neural network, CNN neural network-based part surface flaw identification probe, Weak supervision segmentation method for high-resolution pulmonary hemorrhage image

52 China Telecom Corporation Limited Telecommunications 87 AU, CN, EP, JP, US, WO Digital-human driving video generation method and apparatus, and electronic device and storage medium, Digital cartoon character avatar generation method and apparatus, electronic device, and medium, Detection method and related device

53 Accenture PLC Technology Consulting 87 AU, CA, CN, EP, US Artificial intelligence based systems and methods for situational mental health condition predictions and support, Brain wave classification with beneficial action recommendations, Neuromorphic smooth control of robotic arms

54 Tianjin University Education/Research 86 CN, US Machine learning-based structural health monitoring, Deep learning algorithms for autonomous vehicles, Intelligent energy management systems

55 Univ Xi An Jiaotong Education/Research 85 CN, US, WO Method and system for solving and describing magnetized dust plasma three-dimensional Zakharow-Kuznetsov equation, Non-invasive fall detection method and system based on millimeter wave signals, Scene plane information identification method and system based on laser radar sensor

56 Zhejiang Lab Research/Technology 84 CN, EP, JP, US, WO Method, apparatus and medium for optimizing allocation of switching resources in polymorphic network, Hardware-oriented deep spiking neural network speech recognition method and system, General multi-disease prediction system based on causal check data generation

57 Univ Nanjing Posts & Telecommunications Education/Research 84 CN, US, WO Characterization method based on deep reinforcement learning for discrete manufacturing industry data, Discrete manufacturing industrial data representation method based on deep reinforcement learning, Method for constructing intelligent computation engine of artificial intelligence cross-platform model on basis of knowledge self-evolution

58 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Industrial/Electronics 83 CA, CN, EP, GB, JP, US, WO Systems and methods for processing multi-modal images, Method and System for Generating a Sequence of Actions for Controlling a Robot, System and method for motor eccentricity level prediction using topological data analysis

59 Beijing University of Technology Education/Research 82 CN, US Self-adaptive knowledge tracking method for long-term knowledge state and short-term knowledge state based on self-attention mechanism, Panoramic farm implementation method and device based on VR technology, Multi-view human action recognition method based on hypergraph learning

60 Univ Sichuan Education/Research 80 CN, US, WO Tooth image color correction method, device and medium based on machine learning, System and method for enhancing uniform distribution of microwave energy using ultrasonic and microwave arrays, Malicious software family classification method based on encrypted traffic

61 Univ Nanjing Aeronautics & Astronautics Education/Research 80 CN, US Elevator car abnormal event detection method based on multi-frame key feature fusion, SAR ground moving target intelligent detection method with stronger generalization capability, Self-adaptive correction method for main flow rapid calculation model of aero-engine based on actual measurement parameters

62 Univ Xidian Education/Research 80 CN, US Deep learning reasoning framework based on space-borne CPU and FPGA heterogeneous platform and implementation method, Efficient privacy protection federal learning method and device for defending against poisoning attack, Spectral image demosaicing method based on global-local feature joint learning

63 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd Technology 79 CN, US Character painting detection and recognition method based on machine learning, Industrial chain risk assessment method of graph neural network, Tunable multitask diffraction neural network implementation method and task device

64 Univ Hangzhou Dianzi Education/Research 78 CN, GB, US Personalized face biometric key generation method based on deep neural network coding, Sequence recommendation method based on extracting and modeling of complex multi-mode user interests, Job-shop batch scheduling method based on d3qn and genetic algorithm

65 Micron Technology Inc. Semiconductors/Memory 78 CN, EP, US Transformer neural network in memory, Aggregate interference cancellation using neural networks, Security Operations via Augmented Reality Devices

66 Univ Huazhong Science Tech Education/Research 77 CN, US Intra-frame predictive coding method and system for 360-degree video and medium, Sample-difference-based method and system for interpreting deep-learning model for code classification, Structure for improving synaptic weight precision of phase change memory array and writing method thereof

67 Bank of China Co Ltd Banking/Financial Services 77 CN Information interaction method based on biological sensing technology and related products, Bank certificate demand prediction method, device, equipment and storage medium, Service information sharing method, device, equipment and storage medium

68 Univ Shandong Education/Research 75 CN, US, WO Unsupervised deep learning-based direct-current resistivity inversion method and system, Multi-scale inspection and intelligent diagnosis system and method for tunnel structural defects, Ultra-wideband signal characteristic diversity receiving and detecting method and system based on deep learning

69 Zhejiang University of Technology Education/Research 74 CN Mix proportion design method of micro-expansion self-compaction high-strength steel pipe concrete based on artificial neural network, Parameter optimization method for rice paper manufacturing process, Signal detection method in mobile molecular communication

70 Tata Sons Ltd Conglomerate/Industrial 73 AU, CN, EP, US, WO Local explanation of black box model based on constrained perturbation and ensemble-based surrogate model, Systems and methods for end-to-end handwritten text recognition using neural networks, Method and system for matching source code and binary code

71 JPMorgan Chase & Co. Financial Services 72 EP, GB, US, WO Systems and methods for machine learning-based data matching and reconciliation of information, Method and system for computing instability factors in predictive model, Systems and methods for seeded neural topic modeling

72 Univ Beijing Posts & Telecomm Education/Research 71 CN Multi-mode processing system and method for edge equipment, Method, device, medium and product for detecting lightweight fine granularity human body gesture in real time, Character painting detection and recognition method based on machine learning

73 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Financial Services 70 AU, CN, EP, US, WO Machine learning system for automated recommendations of evidence during dispute resolution, Sentence level dialogue summaries using unsupervised machine learning for keyword selection and scoring, Contact graph scoring system

74 China Ping An Property Insurance Co Ltd Insurance 69 CN Method, device, equipment and medium for recommending hot products based on ordering model, Database falling method, device, computer equipment and storage medium, Method and device for processing micro-service component, computer equipment and storage medium

75 Imagination Tech Ltd Technology 69 CN, EP, GB, US Methods and systems for performing a sparse submanifold convolution using an NNA, Methods and systems for performing a standard convolution on a GPU, Methods and systems for performing a sparse submanifold deconvolution on a GPU

76 Univ of Science and Technology of China Education/Research 68 CN, US Legal consultation method based on knowledge graph enhancement, Regional wind power generation power prediction method based on large language model fine tuning, Positron annihilation Doppler broadening spectrometer based on deep learning and testing method thereof

77 Anhui University Education/Research 67 CN Intelligent identification processing system for pine wood nematode disease based on AI technology, Vegetation growth attribution analysis method and system using interpretable machine learning, Flexible olfactory sensor and preparation method and application thereof

78 Snap Inc. Social Media/Technology 67 CN, EP, US, WO Augmented reality experience with lighting adjustment, Generating ground truths for machine learning, Generating an image mask using machine learning

79 Univ Nanjing Information Science & Tech Education/Research 66 CN, US Wireless indoor positioning method and system based on multi-mode fusion and deep learning, Robust zero watermarking method, device and system based on neural network, Matching method of image recognition neural network model

80 General Electric Company Industrial/Technology 66 AU, CA, CN, EP, GB, JP, US, WO Systems and methods for wellsite control, Geothermal data foundation, Simultaneous shooting time-lapse seismic data deblending for CO2 monitoring and time lapse simultaneous shooting scheme recommender

81 Dalian University of Technology Education/Research 65 CN, US, WO Intelligent prediction method for tensile strength of FSW joints considering welding temperature and axial force, Coupled physics-informed neural network for solving displacement distribution of bounded vibrating rod under action of unknown external driving force, SVM-based process knowledge management system retrieval performance prediction method

82 Fujifilm Holdings Corp Technology/Healthcare 64 CN, EP, JP, US, WO Image processing apparatus, image processing method, program, and recording medium, Learning device, learning method, and learning program, Radiation image processing device, radiation image processing method, and radiation image processing program, Endoscopic image learning device, endoscopic image learning method, endoscopic image learning program, and endoscopic image recognition device

83 Tianyi Cloud Tech Co Ltd Technology 64 CN Equipment detection method and device, Test case filtering method and device based on deep learning, Cloud computing task self-adaptive scheduling method based on machine learning

84 Univ Northeastern Education/Research 63 CN, US System and method for generating image landmarks, Infant 2D Pose Estimation and Posture Detection System, Foodome Platform

85 Univ Tongji Education/Research 62 CN, US Fast anti-money laundering detection method based on transaction graph, High-fluctuation river sand content prediction method based on artificial neural network and interpretation model, Unmanned network performance influence factor prediction model in urban scene

86 Vivo Mobile Communication Co Ltd Mobile Technology 61 CN, EP, US, WO Communication method and apparatus, terminal, and network device, Cell reselection method and apparatus, and related device, Model request method, model request processing method and related device

87 Univ Jilin Education/Research 61 CN Chinese comment text emotion analysis method, system, equipment and storage medium, Network-linked vehicle formation transverse and longitudinal control method based on composite neural network controller, Attention distribution-based vehicle interaction relation discriminating and identifying method

88 Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology CAS Technology 60 CN, WO Method for identifying patient-ventilator asynchrony waveform in hybrid mechanical ventilation mode, and related device, Deep learning-based positive contrast magnetic resonance 3d imaging method and device, Machine learning-based pathological analysis method and apparatus, device, and storage medium

89 National University of Defense Technology PLA Defense/Research 60 CN, WO Systems and methods for wellsite control, Geothermal data foundation, Simultaneous shooting time-lapse seismic data deblending for CO2 monitoring and time lapse simultaneous shooting scheme recommender

90 Salesforce.com, Inc. Software 60 EP, US, WO Applied Artificial Intelligence Technology for Narrative Generation Using an Invocable Analysis Service, Configuration map based sharding for containers in a machine learning serving infrastructure, Reinforcement learning based group testing

91 Univ South China Tech Education/Research 60 CN, LU, WO Deep neural network-based Hakka Walled Village building geographic space positioning method, Online handwritten signature authentication method, device and medium based on path development, Incremental target detection system and method based on multi-mode data

92 Nanjing University of Technology Education/Research 59 CN, US Stereo matching algorithm combining Transformer and HITNet networks, Chemical dynamic risk assessment and prediction method based on fuzzy Bayesian network model, Method for estimating residual life interval of aeroengine based on Bi-LSTM bidirectional neural network

93 China Mobile Communications Group Co Ltd Mobile Technology 59 CN, US, WO AI task control method, terminal, base station, and storage medium, Root cause analysis method and apparatus, electronic device, and readable storage medium, Real person authentication method and device and electronic equipment

94 Applied Materials Semiconductor Equipment 58 CN, EP, KR, TW, US, WO Detecting and correcting substrate process drift using machine learning, Machine learning based yield prediction, Machine learning based examination for process monitoring

95 Schlumberger Technology Corp Oil & Gas/Technology 57 US, WO Systems and methods for wellsite control, Geothermal data foundation, Simultaneous shooting time-lapse seismic data deblending for CO2 monitoring and time lapse simultaneous shooting scheme recommender

96 Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co Ltd Mobile Technology 57 CN, EP, US, WO Terminal device state control method, data sending method and apparatus therefor, Minimization of drive test (MDT) measurement method, configuration method, and apparatuses therefor, Method for image processing

97 Ping An Life Insurance Co China Ltd Insurance 56 CN Face recognition method and device, electronic equipment and storage medium, Personnel training method, device, equipment and storage medium based on GPT model, Insurance sales method, device, equipment and medium based on location service

98 Visa Inc. Financial Services 56 CN, EP, US, WO System, method, and computer program product for determining long-range dependencies using a non-local graph neural network (GNN), System, method, and computer program product for denoising sequential machine learning models, System, method, and computer program product for implementing a generative adversarial network to determine activations

99 Univ Guangdong Technology Education/Research 54 CN Advanced neural network architectures for data processing, Machine learning techniques for environmental monitoring, Intelligent systems for urban planning