Imagine a world without smartphones or where modern cancer treatments and mRNA vaccines are just a dream, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope never left the ground. What about a world without pacemakers, where nanotechnology research was impractical, and high-precision camera lenses were so riddled with defects they were, well, not high precision. That would be a world without cleanrooms. Stepping into an ISO Class 1 cleanroom, for instance, is something like entering another world, where the air you breathe is thousands, if not millions, of times cleaner than a typical office or home. An outdoor urban space has somewhere in the ballpark of 35 million particles per cubic meter.

These precisely controlled environments, ranging from ISO Class 1 to Class 9, are the backbone of industries like semiconductor manufacturing and pharmaceutical and biotech production. But how much do you really know about these spaces? Can you navigate the complexities of ULPA filtration, unidirectional airflow, and the 500–750 air changes per hour required in the most stringent cleanrooms? R&D World’s Cleanroom Quiz will challenge your expertise on everything from contamination sources to the DQ-IQ-OQ-PQ certification process for pharmaceutical facilities. Whether you’re a cleanroom veteran or just curious about these high-tech environments, this quiz will test your knowledge of the invisible battleground against microscopic particles.

Kudos to AbdulBasit313 who posted the underlying quiz template to Github.