Finland and Singapore’s National Quantum Office ink MoU to strengthen quantum technology research cooperation

The National Quantum Office of Singapore, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, IQM Quantum Computers and CSC – IT Center for Science (Finland) agree to explore and promote research and development collaboration in the areas of quantum technologies.

Under the MoU, the parties aim to accelerate the development of quantum technology hardware components, algorithms and applications and collaborate in the areas of quantum-accelerated high-performance computing and both terrestrial and satellite quantum communications. The MoU will also pave the way for knowledge exchange on national strategic roadmaps for quantum technologies.

The cooperation agreement provides the prerequisites for versatile technology development, as it leverages the parties’ respective strengths and expertise in quantum related technology.

VTT has 30 years of research experience in development and commercialization of quantum technology solutions and is hosting Finland’s first quantum computer Helmi. CSC’s expertise lies in scientific computing solutions based on state-of-the-art research ICT infrastructures, and the enterprise recently celebrated the inauguration of the pan-European LUMI supercomputer, the most powerful in Europe. IQM is the European leader in building quantum computers for supercomputing centers and research laboratories.

The National Quantum Office (NQO) is responsible for the development and execution of Singapore’s National Quantum Strategy to advance Singapore’s quantum technologies, talent and ecosystem development. Three national level quantum programs had been launched: namely the National Quantum Computing Hub, National Quantum-Safe Network and the National Quantum Fabless Foundry. These programs bring together expertise and facilities from the Centre for Quantum Technologies teams at the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University Singapore, A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering and the National Supercomputing Centre Singapore.

“The National Quantum Office’s collaboration with the Finnish quantum ecosystem is a tremendous opportunity to develop competitive and world leading quantum technologies, and nurture quantum talent. We look forward to pushing the frontiers of quantum technologies, and delivering impact for the ecosystem,” said Ling Keok Tong, executive director, NQO.

“VTT is honored to bring together organizations from within the Finnish quantum ecosystem and Singapore’s cutting-edge know-how in the field of quantum computing. We are also looking forward to exploring the opportunities this cooperation can offer to VTT relating to quantum hardware and software development. I also believe that the cooperation between our countries will eventually benefit the whole quantum industry”, said Erja Turunen, executive vice president, Digital Technologies, VTT.

“Quantum-accelerated high-performance computing may enable completely new science. To achieve this, we need to efficiently merge quantum computers and supercomputers, a highly non-trivial task that requires the pooling of global know-how to be successful. We also aim to integrate several additional quantum resources to LUMI through new partnerships. The Singapore connection is a major step for us on the path towards both goals”, said Kimmo Koski, managing director, CSC.

“This is a significant milestone for the quantum collaboration between two scientifically advanced nations and a recognition of our world-leading quantum expertise. This announcement provides IQM a launchpad for business development in Asia, to attract talent, and collaborate on algorithms and enabling technologies research”, said Dr. Juha Vartiainen, COO and co-founder, IQM Quantum Computers.