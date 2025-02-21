Japanese multinational NEC has announced a successful demonstration of its near real-time Radio Access Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller (Near-RT RIC) that uses AI to stabilize indoor 5G connectivity. They also showed it works even when managing multiple robots simultaneously.

This pilot project, tapping open and virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) architectures aligned with O-RAN Alliance standards, showed how the Near-RT RIC can dynamically allocate network resources in response to real-world conditions.

The development could help robots maintain a continuous link with significantly curbed latency. In the company’s indoor test environment, NEC showed that the frequency of packets exceeding acceptable latency dropped to less than one-sixth compared to when the RIC was not used.

NEC’s Near-RT RIC platform includes several applications designed to bolster 5G network performance. While the demonstration focused on an indoor test environment, NEC says this technology, designed to run on general-purpose hardware and be virtualized, could extend to dense urban settings, industrial floors or specialized facilities where 5G coverage often faces interference.

The core benefits of the technique are as follows:

Load balancing between cells: Intelligently distributes network traffic across cells to improve throughput, especially in fluctuating load conditions.

Intelligently distributes network traffic across cells to improve throughput, especially in fluctuating load conditions. SLA guarantee for slices: Dynamically optimizes resources per network slice to ensure consistent QoS even in congested networks.

Dynamically optimizes resources per network slice to ensure consistent QoS even in congested networks. High reliability with acceptable latency: Uses AI to minimize data delays, crucial for latency-sensitive applications, improving user satisfaction.

The use of AI into such open vRAN architectures could grant network operators a more flexible and intelligent approach to real-time RAN control. This allows for dynamic customization of network settings based on service requirements and network conditions. That could lead to improved load balancing, service assurance, and overall network efficiency—two factors that can bolster next-generation applications such as autonomous robotics, AR/VR and connected healthcare.

NEC plans to continue expanding the applications of its Near-RT RIC, focusing on improving network quality, power saving, and operational autonomy using AI, with an eye towards future mobile network generations like Beyond 5G and 6G.

In related news, NEC X and Carbide Ventures have announced a partnership to propel early-stage startups through NEC X’s Elev X! programs. The partnership combines NEC X’s vast ecosystem and R&D prowess with Carbide Ventures’ hands-on approach to scaling and fundraising.

In addition, NEC’s Orchestrating Future Fund (NOFF) has announced a strategic investment in Aetion, a specialist in real-world evidence (RWE) analytics.