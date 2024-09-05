A softer touch for SCS systems

For millions suffering from chronic pain, relief often comes with a host of complications. But a new generation of spinal cord stimulators aims to change that. The medical device company BackStop Neural has won a two-year, $485k Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the development of thin, softening epidural leads for chronic arm and neck pain.

Founded in 2018, BackStop Neural specializes in spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems. The company’s recent NIH funding will back the development of stimulators that use tiny electrodes (pictured) to interrupt pain signals before they hit the brain.

One novel element in the design is the lead, the component that delivers the electrical stimulation. The company notes that the paddle-type epidural stimulation lead is “ten times thinner than commercially available products.” Made with a proprietary polymer that is stiff for implantation but softens once implanted, the lead is designed to support close contact with the spinal cord.

Balancing rigidity and flexibility

“Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a lead that combines the best of both worlds—rigidity for implantation and flexibility for long-term use,” said Chief Medical Officer Jason Carmel, MD, PhD, in a press release. Carmel notes that the lead has “the potential to reduce the risk of the surgical procedure but also enhances the overall effectiveness of the therapy.”

The NIH grant will enable BackStop Neural to conduct testing of the new lead, including evaluating its mechanical and electrical stability, biocompatibility, and effectiveness in a pre-clinical animal study.

BackStop is eligible for Phase II of the grant, which would provide an additional $2 to $3 million, if granted.

The company was founded by experts with diverse backgrounds: CEO Connie Manz formerly worked at MIT, Draper, and was a UT Dallas researcher. President Walter Voit, Ph.D. is a serial entrepreneur and tenured professor at UT Dallas. Jason Carmel MD, Ph.D. is a neurologist and motor systems neuroscientist at Columbia University.

Related articles from the R&D World archives