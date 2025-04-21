The White House now says it may cancel another $1 billion in NIH grants—on top of the $2.3 billion already frozen—unless Harvard accepts sweeping federal oversight, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A newly released April 11 letter from the Task Force to Combat Anti‑Semitism orders Harvard to abolish its DEI offices, hand over admissions and hiring data, and let federal monitors police protest rules through 2028. President Alan Garber rejected the demands on April 14 as “direct governmental regulation.” Hours later, the administration froze $2.3 billion in grants—funding roughly 1,700 active NIH projects, including late‑stage trials on Alzheimer’s and CRISPR‑based TB vaccines. The threatened add‑on lifts the potential hit to $3.3 billion, enough to shutter labs, furlough staff and vaporize years of work.

Key flash points

The Harvard-White House standoff stems from the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and subsequent Gaza war, which sparked pro-Palestinian protests across U.S. campuses. The Trump administration has accused Harvard of failing to adequately protect Jewish students from antisemitism, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. While Harvard maintains it has implemented numerous reforms over the past 15 months to combat antisemitism — including clarifying discrimination policies to include Jewish and Israeli identities and strengthening discipline for infractions — the administration insists these measures are insufficient. The conflict represents part of a broader campaign targeting what the White House terms “woke ideology” at elite universities, with Columbia, Cornell, and Northwestern facing similar actions.

Date Action Key detail Source April 11 Task‑force letter sets 50‑plus demands PDF now public Harvard University April 14 $2.3 B freeze announced Covers ~1,700 NIH projects Reuters April 20 White House hints at extra $1 B cut Would lift total hit to ~$3.3 B Reuters

What the White House wanted

The initial demands, spelled out in the 11‑page April 11 letter provided with a link above, ordered Harvard to abolish its DEI offices, publish granular admissions data, vet foreign applicants for “anti‑American” views, and let outside auditors police the “ideological balance” of every department through 2028. President Alan Garber called the demands “direct governmental regulation” and has taken the fight to court; the administration insists federal funds are a privilege, not a right.