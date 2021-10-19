2021 R&D 100 Special Recognition winners announced

Medalists in the 2021 R&D 100 Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.

These five Special Recognition categories were established to honor specific aspects of innovations, and they’re awarded outside the scope of the R&D 100 winners. Thus, it’s important to note that winning here does not guarantee a spot in the R&D 100, or vice versa. These submissions are judged specifically on certain aspects, such as from an environmental standpoint or how much they may shake up an existing industry. From the many submissions we receive in each of these five categories, only three are recognized, and those are awarded a Bronze, Silver, or Gold designation, signifying third, second, and first place, respectively.

Special Recognition: Battling COVID-19

GOLD

EpiCast: Simulating Disease Epidemics with Extreme Detail

Los Alamos National Laboratory

SILVER

Domestic supply chain of filter media and face masks

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Techmer PM, DemeTECH

BRONZE

PerkinElmer® New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit

PerkinElmer

Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility

GOLD

CICE Consortium

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Danish Meteorological Institute, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Institute of Oceanology, Polish Academy of Sciences, National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Naval Postgraduate School, U. S. Naval Research Laboratory Stennis Space Center, University of Reading, and the University of Washington

SILVER

RAPTR N95

Sandia National Laboratories

BRONZE

Misinformation join-fighting mechanism enabled by AI forensics technology

Institute for Information Industry

Taiwan FactCheck Center

Special Recognition: Green Tech

GOLD

Environmentally Benign Extraction (EBE) of Critical Metals using Supercritical CO2-Based Solvent

Sandia National Laboratories

SILVER

Infinitum Electric Air-Core Motor

Infinitum Electric

BRONZE

AirJoule® Self-Regenerating Dehumidifier

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Products

GOLD

Peak Nano Optics

Peak Nano Optics

SILVER

Earth’s-field Resonance Detection and Evaluation (ERDE) Devices

Los Alamos National Laboratory

BRONZE

Lab-on-a-Fish

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Services

GOLD

Electrically-Assisted Free Forming (EAFF) Technology – Digital Dieless Direct Manufacturing Technology for Mass Customization of Sheet Metals

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Tung Hing Automation Investment Ltd.

SILVER

Terra Spotlight: A New Paradigm in Rapid Change Detection Using Satellite Images

Los Alamos National Laboratory

BRONZE

SmartTensors AI Platform

Los Alamos National Laboratory