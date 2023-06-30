AI is changing how R&D teams get answers to pressing questions

A driving force behind innovative breakthroughs in the world of R&D in many cases lies in the relentless pursuit of uncovering answers to pressing questions. As organizations track and navigate these breakthroughs and introductions of platform innovations, their R&D teams must quickly make sense of the trends in real time through effective data gathering and analysis.

In the past, acquiring the critical data points to address these questions typically relied on custom research, a domain dominated by prestigious consulting firms such as KPMG, Deloitte, Accenture, PwC, McKinsey, Forrester, and S&P. However, the traditional approach to obtaining bespoke research does not come without its drawbacks. With companies investing over $75 billion annually in market research, the cost and time required to generate a custom report from a leading firm can be staggering, reaching into the tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars and spanning several months.

And, as the pace of change in markets and industries accelerate, static reports risk becoming obsolete, rendering the investment in traditional research useless for many organizations operating in fast-cycle markets. The R&D and innovation landscape needs an alternative solution, much like finance needed alternative methods of data gathering ahead of the introduction of the Bloomberg Terminal.

Enter the era of AI-powered research platforms. As AI models continue to evolve and expand their knowledge base, they hold the potential to be the revolutionizing factor that transforms how researchers get answers to pressing questions.

While the potential benefits of AI-driven research are immense, we must proceed with caution and be prepared to navigate the accompanying challenges. It’s crucial to approach this technology with a cautious outlook and be mindful of the potential risks and considerations, such as avoiding the dissemination of incorrect data as well as finding the balance between human-focused analysis with AI-driven support.

As we embrace the transformative potential of AI-driven research, it is important to recognize that human expertise still plays an indispensable role in conducting specialized research.

The optimal approach to leveraging AI models is to combine them with human insight, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the situation that may not be explicitly represented in the core source dataset on which the model was trained. By doing so, we can develop truly specialized strategies that consider both the data provided by AI and the contextual understanding that only human experts can offer.

This hybrid methodology offers significant advantages over traditional market research, addressing two key challenges:

1. Time and cost

The process of collecting and interpreting vast amounts of data has long been a major contributor to the high cost of traditional market research. By incorporating AI-driven research, we can expedite data collection and analysis, reducing the time and financial investment required and making research more accessible and efficient.

2. Uncovering hidden trends

Human researchers, despite their expertise, may be limited in their capacity to identify underlying patterns in raw data due to cognitive biases or the sheer volume of information. AI models, on the other hand, excel at detecting subtle trends and correlations within large datasets, complementing the strengths of human researchers, and ultimately leading to more accurate and actionable insights.

So the future of specialized research lies in the harmonious integration of AI-driven research and human expertise. By embracing this collaborative approach, we can unlock the full potential of both AI and human researchers, ultimately enhancing our ability to develop innovative solutions and strategies that drive growth and enhanced discovery.

But what pitfalls have emerged from traditional consulting-driven research report generation, particularly within the R&D domain? And what change is possible by overcoming these shortcomings?

An apparent one within the space is the current disconnect between R&D teams and the critical data points they require which has had a notable impact on the synchronization of global R&D efforts. Instead of working in tandem, organizations are developing in silos or are simply spending time on the wrong problems, hindered by the time-consuming and arduous process of obtaining answers to seemingly simple yet crucial questions like “Who is spending time conducting research in this space? How are they thinking about the problem? How do customers feel about the challenges we’re seeking to address?” and so on.

This issue is particularly evident in the university technology transfer space, where the successful commercialization of university-born research often faces significant challenges. The disconnect between the innovations being developed within academia and the actual needs at the commercial level can create barriers to effective technology transfer. Universities may produce groundbreaking research, but without a clear understanding of market demand and industry trends, these discoveries might struggle to find a path to commercialization.

By streamlining access to critical data points and fostering more efficient communication between R&D teams, university researchers, and the broader innovation ecosystem, we can break down these silos and promote a more collaborative and synchronized approach to research and development.

In turn, this could lead to more successful technology transfer and a higher rate of commercialization for university-born research, as well as an acceleration of collaborative R&D across various industries.

Now, there is a lot of data out there and more of it is openly accessible than ever before. Researchers are leveraging patent databases, research papers, and various web-scraped public data points to attempt to find answers to their pressing questions on their own, but natural challenges arise like time spent on data accumulation vs. in the lab and simply the lack of knowledge in how to work with these large data systems without training.

This is where AI comes in

AI has the potential to revolutionize the research landscape by acting as an intelligent research assistant that uses the expertise of the researchers it serves, making data analysis faster and smarter. By bypassing the need for traditional research firms, which are often expensive and time-consuming in delivering answers to critical questions, researchers can directly access crucial data points with the help of AI.

Specialized AI models with domain knowledge will not only streamline data analysis but also suggest solutions to complex problems, acting as a catalyst for creativity and problem-solving, much like it can help overcome writer’s block for authors. This direct access to information will foster connected and collaborative research, leading to more efficient transfers of intellectual property and the commercialization of IP.

AI will not replace human researchers but will act as a valuable assistant, enhancing their capabilities and supporting their work. As researchers become more closely connected to essential data points and use AI assistance to understand the data, they will spend less time navigating complex dashboards and more time in the lab, actively contributing to the global innovation economy in real-time. This paradigm shift will diminish the reliance on traditional consultative research firms, allowing for a more agile, cost-effective, and efficient approach to scientific discovery.