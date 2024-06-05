Buntz named as Editor-in-Chief of R&D World

WTWH Media, a digital-first B2B media and marketing company, is pleased to announce that Brian Buntz has been named as Editor-in-Chief of R&D World, a renowned B2B brand that has served research and development scientists, engineers, and technicians for more than 60 years. The coverage applies to professionals working for corporate, governmental, and academic research laboratories. Buntz, who has been the Managing Editor of the company’s Pharmaceutical Processing World and Drug Discovery and Development brands, has been with the company since 2020 — and has been a key player in helping WTWH Media leverage AI tools to make editors more productive while also exploring new content avenues.

R&D World is well known for its beloved R&D 100 Awards, a program currently in its 62nd year of recognizing the world’s most innovative new products. The program, known colloquially in the industry as the “Oscars of Innovation,” receives submissions each year from across the globe, and recently unveiled a new series of Professional Award categories, to go along with the products that are honored.

“Brian is one of our most innovative and research-oriented journalists, and he’s a perfect fit to guide our R&D World brand forward,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director of WTWH Media’s engineering brands. “He brings extensive knowledge of some of the vertical markets served by R&D World, but he also brings a keen ability to learn new technologies and cover meaningful topics that draw readers in. We’re thrilled to have him lead us in the R&D space.”

“R&D has long been a passion of mine, and I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge of guiding R&D World into the future,” said Buntz. “From AI to material science breakthroughs to robotics, I look forward to working with our R&D professional readership to push the envelope of content that explores R&D advances and trends.”

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, an established hotbed of research and innovation, Buntz is actively pursuing continuing education in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis techniques from renowned institutions such as the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University.

WTWH Media maintains a portfolio of industry-leading engineering-focused digital media properties, including Design World, EE World Online, Engineering.com, and The Robot Report.