2024 R&D 100 Awards now open for submissions

The 62nd R&D 100 Awards program is now open for submissions. The program is focused on worldwide corporate, government, and academic R&D organizations, and has been referred to as, “The Oscars of Innovation.” First established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards is the only S&T (science and technology) awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies, and materials for their technological significance that are available for sale or license.

You can download the Call for Nominations PDF (which includes frequently asked questions) here.

There are six regular categories in the R&D 100, as well as three Special Recognition categories and five Professional Award categories. Please note that a given innovation can be entered in both a regular category and any of the Special Recognition categories — but a separate entry fee is required for each nomination. Special Recognition categories are awarded separately from the 100 winners that comprise the R&D 100.

The judging panel will award finalist designations to selected top nominations. This announcement of finalists is made first, followed by the actual R&D 100 winners about a week later. This allows all finalists and winners time to make arrangements to attend the awards banquet and/or conference.

Please note that the early-bird deadline for entries is May 3rd, 2024.

Categories are as follows:

Analytical/Test

• Analytical Instrumentation (chromatography, spectroscopy, analyzers, etc.)

• Electronic Instrumentation (oscilloscopes, VOMs, spectrum analyzers, digital multimeters, probes, etc.)

• Imaging Systems/Devices (microscopes, cameras, telescopes, binoculars, optics, etc.)

• Testing Systems (hardness, materials, tensile, physical, etc.)

• Laboratory Equipment (fume hoods, cabinets, casework, lab animals, lab automation, balances/

scales, centrifuges, tubing/valves, mixers, etc.)

• Life Sciences (biopharmaceuticals, DNA/RNA systems, food & beverage, genomics, proteomics,

GMO, medical devices, medicine, medical implants, etc.)

IT/Electrical

• Electrical Devices (motors, switches, lighting systems, etc.)

• Information Technologies (computers, cell phones, printers, storage systems, supercomputers,

computer hardware, operating systems, cloud computing, big data, data mining, data security, etc.)

• Communication Systems/Devices (wireless, broadband, networking systems, routers, wearables,

lidar/radar, space communications, etc.)

• Safety & Security (sensing, detecting, monitoring, alarm systems, access point/portals, isolation

systems, barriers, etc.)

• Beam Instrumentation (x-ray, neutron, proton, gamma ray, etc.)

• Lasers & Photonics (CO2 lasers, solid-state lasers, LEDs, synchrotron items, etc.)

Mechanical/Materials

• Chemical & Gases (chemicals, powders, rare gases, reagents, etc.)

• Energy Systems/Components (energy modeling software, fuel cells,hybrid systems, IC engines, nuclear, PV, etc.)

• Environmental Systems/Instruments (carbon capture, filtering systems, mercury capture, pH meters, precipitators, etc.)

• Materials (adhesives, alloys, ceramics, composites, metals, paints, plastics, polymers, etc.)

• Mechanical Systems (air-handling systems, gears, heating and cooling systems, pumps robotics, structural components, thermal devices, transmissions, etc.)

• Thin Film & Vacuum (deposition systems, lithography, semiconductor processing, vacuum pumps/chambers, vacuum valves, etc.)

Process/Prototyping

• Process Systems (mixing, formulating, distilling, baking, coating, etc.)

• Additive Manufacturing (3-D printing, rapid prototyping)

• Supply Chain (management, operations, etc.)

• Process Improvement (design, production, distribution strategies)

Software/Services

• Military/Aerospace/Law Enforcement Devices (air traffic control tech, de-icing solutions, drones, flight simulators, forensic tools, weapons, etc.)

• Safety & Security (alarm systems, access point/portals, barriers, detecting, isolation systems, sensing, monitoring, etc.)

• Software (chemistry, process and analysis, reporting, simulation, visualization)

Other

• Any Products or Services that do NOT fall into the above stated categories may be entered here.

Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility

This award honors organizational efforts to be a greater corporate member of society, from a local to global level. Good works criteria may include, but isn’t limited to, efforts to curb carbon footprint reduction, efforts in third-world countries, better prosthetics for wounded soldiers, LEED green building certification, local fundraising efforts, scholarship programs and involvement and/or contributions to the STEM community.

Special Recognition: Green Tech

From an engineering and societal perspective, efficiency and environmental factors play an increasingly important role in the world today. R&D World wants to recognize those innovations that help make our environment greener and our goal towards energy reduction closer.

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor

This award is designed to highlight any product or service from any category as one that has changed the game in any industry. No matter what the specific technology is, the focus should be on industry impact. Was your innovation a game changer in the last year?

The R&D 100 Professional Awards

The R&D 100 Professional Awards spotlight individuals and teams from around the world who have advanced the field of research and development — while making a positive impact on their organization and society in general. In determining winners, judges will give the most attention to the past three to five years of candidates’ careers. Fees and deadline dates for the R&D 100 Professional Awards are the same as the traditional and Special Recognition categories.

R&D Researchers of the Year

The Researchers of the Year award will recognize engineers and scientists doing exceptional work as part of a team or small group. Prospective winners will be evaluated on previous awards and recognitions, volunteer work, mentorship, and other outreach participation.

R&D Leaders of the Year

This award celebrates R&D leaders who have consistently performed exceptional work and successfully managed teams, laboratories, departments, or organizations to reliably deliver scientific and technological achievements. Entrants will be judged on their past performance over the long and short term; how they’ve given back to the industry (through mentoring, volunteer work, or other extra efforts); and feedback from current and prior direct reports and colleagues.

R&D Teams of the Year

This award celebrates R&D teams that have collectively contributed to their fields and consistently demonstrated the ability to leverage members’ different strengths. Teams will be judged on their overall track record of producing technological successes and how well they demonstrate the ability to foster a collaborative environment of mutual respect.

R&D Sustainability Innovators of the Year

The Sustainability Innovators of the Year award honors R&D pacesetters who have helped their organizations prioritize sustainability in their processes and final products. Entrants will exhibit a personal passion for sustainability along with colleague-verified dedication to initiating and upholding these initiatives.

R&D Technicians of the Year

This award celebrates R&D technicians who have consistently performed exceptional work and demonstrated the ability to execute projects in both individual and team settings. Nominees should exemplify professionalism and a dedication to their field; technological achievement where applicable as demonstrated by awards and other recognitions; and support of the industry through mentoring, volunteer work, or other extra efforts. Special consideration will be given to nominees who have come to be indispensable to their organization.

All nominations may be made starting on March 6th at this link: https://rd100.secure-platform.com/a.