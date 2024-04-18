CANDLE (CANcer Distributed Learning Environment) is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Developer: Argonne National Laboratory

Co-developer: Oak Ridge, Lawrence Livermore, and Los Alamos National Laboratories, and Fredrick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

The CANDLE software suite offers unparalleled deep learning benchmarks to evaluate the performance of new deep learning accelerator hardware. It also advances solutions for cancer researchers and other scientific applications. Moreover, complex workflows using CANDLE’s deep learning cancer models are currently operational on the most advanced exascale systems. Combining molecular simulation and AI on leadership-scale supercomputers is yielding promising new insights into future COVID-19 therapeutics. Overall, the CANDLE software is a unique and powerful platform that combines machine learning, deep learning, and cancer research. It accelerates the discovery of new cancer therapies and treatments while providing benchmarks to the hardware industry to aid in developing novel hardware solutions.