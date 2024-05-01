Hyperspectral X-ray Imaging Detector (HXI) is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Co-Developer: National Institute of Standards; University of Colorado

HXI is a groundbreaking innovation in analytical instrumentation for analyzing electron microscope samples. Its advanced technology enables detailed mapping of the chemical and elemental composition of matter at the nanoscale — something that has never been possible before. This type of analysis is especially important for samples with varying compositions on very small length scales and where macroscopic material properties depend on microscopic features. HXI is the first microcalorimeter-based detector to be deployed on an SEM with performance directly comparable to EDS detectors in both ease of operation and count rate capabilities.