Call for Nominations: The 2026 R&D 100 Awards

The official Call for Nominations for the 2026 R&D 100 Awards has been released. Click here — or on the image at right — to download a PDF of the Call for Nominations. This year’s competition, the 64th, will open for submissions on March 4th, 2026.

The R&D 100 Awards is the only science and technology awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies, and materials for their technological significance that are available for sale or license. The categories remain the same as in 2025.

R&D 100 categories:

Analytical/Test

IT/Electrical

Mechanical/Materials

Process/Prototyping

Software/Services

Other

Special Recognition categories:

Corporate Social Responsibility

Green Tech

Market Disruptor

Professional Award categories:

R&D Leader of the Year

R&D Researcher of the Year

R&D Team of the Year

R&D Sustainability Innovator of the Year

R&D Technician of the Year

The standard deadline, with a submission fee of $495, will be May 1st, 2026. The late deadline, with a higher submission fee of $595, will be June 5th, 2026. Judging will take place over the summer, and Finalists and Winners are expected to be announced in mid- to late-August. The awards banquet location will be announced later this year, and is tentatively scheduled for Scottsdale, Arizona in November 2026.