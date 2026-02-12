General Motors’ battery team, led by Director of Battery R&D George Cintra, walked away from the 2025 R&D 100 Awards with two battery-related honors as part of GM’s broader haul of four R&D 100 Awards. At the gala, Cintra described the ultra-fast charger, the GM XFC Cell, as a step toward EV charging that feels more like refueling a gasoline car. The team reports the XFC Cell can charge from 10 percent to 70 percent in roughly 5.6 minutes, placing it on a trajectory toward three to five-minute vehicle charges in the future. The technical approach combines a lithium iron phosphate cathode, commonly used in China, with a new silicon-based anode and targeted surface treatments that unlock rapid charging without the usual penalties in mechanical durability. The entry appears in the R&D 100 program materials and the event roster under the XFC Cell listing and George Cintra’s name.

What stood out in our conversation was how much of the work came out of GM’s China science lab under Helen Liu’s leadership and how intentional the team was about manufacturability and cost. Cintra and Liu explained that many elements originated in racing and high-performance motorsport R&D, where pushing the envelope yields transferable gains for commercial applications. The materials and surface treatments the team developed are described as low-cost and largely a drop-in solution for existing production lines, which is why the group sees the work as production relevant even though full vehicle integration will take several years. As Cintra put it at the gala, “In the EV world, cost is really important.”