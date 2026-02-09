Richard Tapper, an Associate Research Specialist at Dow who develops and tests fire-retardant wire and cable formulations, accepted the 2025 R&D Technician of the Year award at the R&D 100 Awards gala in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tapper’s work spans household wiring to grid-scale solar infrastructure, where he pushes halogen-free polymer composites through increasingly stringent burn tests. It’s work he approaches with a simple, personal standard: imagining every cable on fire in his own house.

In his acceptance speech, Tapper issued a direct challenge to R&D leaders: “Please make time to recognize the technicians on your team. Thank them publicly. Their collective skill and resilience deserves our praise, admiration, and respect.” He credited his team at Dow, his mentors, and his family for shaping a career built on consistency, curiosity, and a willingness to learn. Watch the full speech below.