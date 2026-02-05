2025 R&D Leader of the Year: ‘Science thrives on openness and collaboration’

Thomas Lograsso, director of the Critical Materials Innovation Hub at Ames National Laboratory, accepted the 2025 R&D Leader of the Year award with a speech that emphasized collaboration and investing in the next generation. “Science thrives on openness and collaboration,” Lograsso said. “We must continue to invest in research, share knowledge freely, and empower the next generation of scientists to challenge assumptions and innovate boldly.”

Lograsso, who is credited as co-inventor of the rare-earth-free magnetic alloy Galfenol, also reflected on what leadership means to him: “Our responsibility is to put people and institutions first, listen without judgment, and act decisively to shape a strategic path forward.” He dedicated the honor to his teams at Ames National Laboratory and the Critical Materials Innovation Hub, as well as his wife Barbara, “whose steadfast encouragement and understanding has been the foundation of my career.”