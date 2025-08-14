Winners unveiled for 2025 R&D 100 Special Recognition categories Medalists are listed below by category. Each entry shows the primary submitting organization followed by any co-developing organizations.

The Medalists in the 2025 R&D 100 Awards Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World. This year’s esteemed judging panel included 54 well-respected industry professionals from across the world.

These and other winners will be celebrated at the R&D 100 Awards Banquet in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 20th. All Finalist, Winner, and additional logos are available for download here.

2025 R&D 100 Special Recognition Medalists

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Medal Product / Project Organization / Developer(s) GOLD EpiEarth: Epidemiological & Earth-System Integrated Model for Vector-Borne Disease Risk Prediction Los Alamos National Laboratory SILVER (TIE) AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System 金屬工業研究發展中心 (Metal Industries Research & Development Centre) SILVER (TIE) HazardBot: A Versatile Autonomous Wheel-Legged Robot for Hazardous Operations in Nuclear Power Plants Hong Kong Productivity Council

Co-developers: CGN (Shenzhen) Operation Technology and Radiation Monitoring Co., Ltd., Sun Yat-sen University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Direct Drive Technology Co., Ltd.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: GREEN TECH

Medal Product / Project Organization / Developer(s) GOLD REMAFS – Rare Earth Metals via Alternative Fluoride Salts Ames National Laboratory

Co-developers: Critical Materials Innovation Hub SILVER GeoDTi – Geothermal Design Tool Interactive Los Alamos National Laboratory BRONZE Platform to Accelerate Discovery of Tailored Industrial Enzymes (PAD-TIE) Los Alamos National Laboratory

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: MARKET DISRUPTOR

Medal Product / Project Organization / Developer(s) GOLD The Airport Risk Assessment Model (ARAM): Empowering Airports to Reduce Risk and Increase Traveler Safety Pacific Northwest National Laboratory SILVER AI-Enabled Power Grid Planning: Enhancing Resilience, Reliability, and Security Pacific Northwest National Laboratory BRONZE P-OMEGA-Solar: Prognostics for Operation and Maintenance of Energy Grid Assets – Solar Argonne National Laboratory

Co-developers: Wayne State University, Iowa State University

Notes: Special Recognition and Professional Awards do not have a Finalist stage; medalists are announced directly.

