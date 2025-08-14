Winners unveiled for 2025 R&D 100 Special Recognition categories
Medalists are listed below by category. Each entry shows the primary submitting organization followed by any co-developing organizations.
The Medalists in the 2025 R&D 100 Awards Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World. This year’s esteemed judging panel included 54 well-respected industry professionals from across the world.
2025 R&D 100 Special Recognition Medalists
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|Medal
|Product / Project
|Organization / Developer(s)
|GOLD
|EpiEarth: Epidemiological & Earth-System Integrated Model for Vector-Borne Disease Risk Prediction
|Los Alamos National Laboratory
|SILVER (TIE)
|AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System
|金屬工業研究發展中心 (Metal Industries Research & Development Centre)
|SILVER (TIE)
|HazardBot: A Versatile Autonomous Wheel-Legged Robot for Hazardous Operations in Nuclear Power Plants
|Hong Kong Productivity Council
Co-developers: CGN (Shenzhen) Operation Technology and Radiation Monitoring Co., Ltd., Sun Yat-sen University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Direct Drive Technology Co., Ltd.
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: GREEN TECH
|Medal
|Product / Project
|Organization / Developer(s)
|GOLD
|REMAFS – Rare Earth Metals via Alternative Fluoride Salts
|Ames National Laboratory
Co-developers: Critical Materials Innovation Hub
|SILVER
|GeoDTi – Geothermal Design Tool Interactive
|Los Alamos National Laboratory
|BRONZE
|Platform to Accelerate Discovery of Tailored Industrial Enzymes (PAD-TIE)
|Los Alamos National Laboratory
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: MARKET DISRUPTOR
|Medal
|Product / Project
|Organization / Developer(s)
|GOLD
|The Airport Risk Assessment Model (ARAM): Empowering Airports to Reduce Risk and Increase Traveler Safety
|Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
|SILVER
|AI-Enabled Power Grid Planning: Enhancing Resilience, Reliability, and Security
|Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
|BRONZE
|P-OMEGA-Solar: Prognostics for Operation and Maintenance of Energy Grid Assets – Solar
|Argonne National Laboratory
Co-developers: Wayne State University, Iowa State University
Congratulations to all the 2025 R&D 100 Special Recognition medalists!
