NSF bets $1.5B on X-Labs initiative to fund ‘generational breakthrough‘ as core budget faces proposed 55% cut

The National Science Foundation is channeling $1.5 billion over the next decade into independent research teams. Focus areas include quantum systems and next-generation scientific instruments. The news comes even as the agency navigates proposed budget cuts that would slash its funding by more than half and a grant pipeline that has slowed dramatically under the current administration, which is grappling with a national debt that surpassed GDP for the first time since World War II.

The NSF X-Labs initiative, announced May 14, will fund full-time teams of researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs through milestone-based awards issued as Other Transactions Agreements. The contracting mechanism bypasses traditional grant infrastructure..

The first round of funding targets two areas. The first is scientific instrumentation for sensing and imaging, which draws on quantum sensing and AI-driven computational imaging. The second is quantum interconnects and integrated photonics, which are enablers of computing beyond classical systems. Both sit in fields the administration has identified as national priorities, yet the White House’s own FY2027 budget proposal would cut basic quantum and AI research funding at NSF by 37% and 32%, respectively. The administration aims to shift quantum and AI toward applied work at DOE and DOD while cutting basic research at NSF.

The NSF X-Labs push comes as NSF has canceled or suspended roughly 1,400 grants since early 2025, and new award volumes have dropped sharply, with the agency funding approximately 8,800 new research grants in FY2025 compared to 11,000 the year prior. The agency has been operating without a permanent director since April 2025, when Sethuraman Panchanathan resigned. Brian Stone, NSF’s chief of staff, is currently performing the duties of the director. Congress largely rejected similar proposed cuts for FY2026, and the House Appropriations subcommittee has already proposed a 20% cut for FY2027, far less severe than the White House request but still a reduction from the current $8.75 billion budget.

The timing also carries a geopolitical dimension. OECD data published in March 2026 showed that China’s total R&D expenditure surpassed that of the United States for the first time when adjusted for purchasing power parity, with Chinese spending reaching $1.03 trillion to the U.S.’s $1.01 trillion in 2024. China’s R&D spending has grown at roughly 10% annually over the past decade, nearly triple the U.S. rate. Under its current five-year plan, Beijing has targeted at least 7% average annual growth in R&D spending through 2030.