R&D 100 call for nominations deadline is June 5, 2026

Still interested in entering the 2026 R&D 100 Awards this year?

The final deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 R&D 100 Awards is 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2026, Eastern (New York City) time. Entries submitted by the final deadline carry a submission fee of $595. The R&D 100 Awards recognize new commercial products, technologies and materials for their technological significance, across six regular categories, three special recognition categories, and the R&D World Professional Awards. To enter, or to review eligibility and category details, see the Call for Nominations and submit at rd100.secure-platform.com/a. If you have questions, please contact Paul Heney at [email protected].

Download the 2026 R&D 100 Awards Call for Nominations PDF.