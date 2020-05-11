Chemical-resistant canopy hoods

Canopy hoods are d esigned to collect and exhaust corrosive vapors, heat, steam and odors when mounted over areas with water baths, hot plates or portable equipment. Canopies are available in wall, island and corner canopy models. Canopy hoods are available in stainless steel or fiberglass. Manufactured of molded one-piece composite resin, fiberglass canopy hoods are lightweight and can be wall-mounted or suspended from the ceiling over island locations. The canopy fume hood’s glass smooth surfaces provide superior chemical, corrosion and heat resistance. Optional side panels prevent cross drafts and further improve airflow while providing a way to contain chemical spills.

