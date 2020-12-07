R&D 100 winner of the day: Cobalt-free laser-clad valve seat in fuel-flexible hybrid electric vehicles

Toyota Central R&D Labs and Toyota Motor Corporation have co-developed a new cobalt-free Cu alloy, a new angled LMD process and a dedicated inline quality inspection method for a laser-clad valve seat (LCVS). These three technologies have enabled the world's first full-scale mass production of a LCVS with unprecedented new functions, including corrosion and wear resistance and weldability. The developed LCVS ensures sufficiently high durability for use with 100% ethanol (E100) fueled engines and has realized the commercialization of the world’s first fuel-flexible HEV (Toyota Corolla in October 2019). These technologies contribute to decreasing automotive CO 2 emissions by achieving the highest thermal efficiency to date of 41% and the use of carbon neutral E100 fuel. The Toyota group is currently expanding the application of the LCVS to the next-generation engine family as a fundamental high-speed combustion technology. The LCVS will be expanded to approximately 60% (about 4.8 million) of Toyota's annual sales model by 2021. In the future, the LCVS has the potential to become a global standard for valve seats.