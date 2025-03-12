Battery giant Duracell is moving its global Research and Development (R&D) headquarters to Atlanta’s Science Square Labs, marking a significant advancement for the region’s growing research and innovation landscape. The relocation, announced by real estate developer Trammell Crow Company (TCC), represents a major investment in battery technology and further strengthens Atlanta’s status as an emerging hub for scientific and technological progress.

Duracell will lease 59,000 ft2, occupying two full floors of the newly constructed Science Square Labs. The facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026. This relocation is expected to create more than 100 jobs. The new R&D facility will serve as the company’s innovation hub and feature advanced laboratories, collaboration spaces, and a robust technology infrastructure.

The move has broader implications beyond Duracell. Science Square Labs, developed by TCC, is Atlanta’s first speculative lab and office building, reflecting a strong belief in the region’s research potential. Its location within Georgia Tech’s 18-acre Science Square innovation district is strategically significant, fostering close ties with academia and creating a pipeline for talent and collaboration.

“Duracell’s decision to relocate their global R&D headquarters to Science Square Labs validates the fact that innovative companies increasingly prioritize well-located purpose-built developments with best-in-class amenities because it attracts top talent, promotes employee wellbeing, and aligns with their focus on managing risk,” said Katherine Lynch, a principal for TCC in Atlanta.

The partnership between Science Square Labs and Portal Innovations is particularly noteworthy for the research community. Portal Innovations will provide lab and office space, incubator services, and access to venture capital, specifically targeting life sciences startups emerging from Atlanta’s universities and technology institutions. This creates a supportive environment for translating academic research into commercial ventures.

The development offers a combined 1.6 million ft2 of lab and office space and represents a concentration of resources and expertise. The presence of a major industry player like Duracell is expected to attract further investment, talent, and research activity to the area.

“This is a tremendous win for Atlanta and a testament to the city’s vibrant ecosystem and top-tier talent,” said Brandon Houston, managing director for TCC in Atlanta. “We appreciate the leadership of Duracell for their unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration, and we are grateful for their trust that Science Square Labs will help strengthen their position as a global leader in the industry.”

Science Square Labs was constructed by Brasfield & Gorrie and designed by Perkins & Will, aiming for LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable building practices – a growing priority for researchers and institutions.

CBRE represented the landlord in lease negotiations, while Partners Real Estate represented Duracell.