Emergency Safety Shower Decontamination Booth, when safety is paramount

When time is of the essence, after an exposure to a hazardous chemical substance, any delay, even for a few seconds, can result in serious injury. OSHA and ANSI require that emergency showers be located within 10 seconds walking distance from a hazardous site location.

The new Laboratory Applications Emergency Shower Booths are available with finished side exterior panels. HEMCO Decontamination Booths are fully assembled and ready for installation to water supply and waste systems. The one-piece, seamless shower is molded of chemical resistant fiberglass and is equipped with a pull rod activated shower and push handle eye/face wash for immediately drenching of personnel that have been exposed to hazardous chemicals. Shower is equipped with frosted front strip curtains, interior grab bars, raised deck grating and bottom or rear drain outlet. Compliant with A.N.S.I. and O.S.H.A. requirements.

