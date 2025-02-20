Enfabrica Corporation has opened a new research and development facility in Hyderabad, India, marking its latest step in expanding global operations. The Hyderabad office will focus on building the company’s engineering team and scaling silicon and software product development. Enfabrica’s leadership views this move as a way to strengthen its capacity to design networking products aimed at AI infrastructure.

Addressing AI infrastructure challenges

As the adoption of Generative AI increases and test-time computing advances, building AI infrastructure more frequently demands efficient scaling and cost balancing. Enfabrica develops chips and software interconnecting parallel, heterogeneous, and accelerated computing systems. Its 3.2 Terabit/second ACF SuperNIC is designed to function as a high-speed GPU network interface controller for clusters ranging from 2,000 to over 100,000 GPUs, focusing on performance and cost reduction.

Focus on India’s AI ecosystem

India’s digital public infrastructure supports a diverse user base, contributing to a rise in modern AI applications. The nation’s AI market is projected to reach $8 billion by 2025, with an annual growth rate exceeding 40% from 2020 to 2025. Enfabrica’s R&D center in Hyderabad is in an area with a strong community of engineers and developers working on AI and accelerated computing. The new facility aims to offer specialized solutions for emerging technologies, including Generative AI.

“Computer technology advances at the speed and capacity of interconnect and scaling capabilities. With technology designed to enhance capabilities and performance, Enfabrica aims to support India’s position in AI development. There is significant potential for expansion in this market, and Enfabrica is prepared to help guide that growth. We welcome the establishment of our Hyderabad hub and plan to draw on India’s talent pool to continue advancing AI networking solutions.” —Shrijeet Mukherjee, Chief Development Officer at Enfabrica

Company background and future plans

Enfabrica was founded in 2020 by Silicon Valley veterans Rochan Sankar and Shrijeet Mukherjee and engineers who previously led projects at Broadcom, Google, Cisco, AWS, and Intel. The company recently announced the general availability of its 3.2 Tbps ACF SuperNIC chip and completed a $115 million Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to $260 million.

While India has a thriving AI ecosystem with numerous companies spanning various specialties, what sets Enfabrica apart is not only the fact that its founders began in Silicon Valley, leading projects at big-name companies, but also its combination of locally based R&D in Hyderabad with a hardware-centric approach. This positions Enfabrica somewhat differently than firms that primarily offer AI software products or data-driven services.

Enfabrica is recruiting across multiple engineering disciplines to support product and application development. For more information, visit https://jobs.enfabrica.net/apply.