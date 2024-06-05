Continue to Site

Meta Optics Studio is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Developer: Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)
Co-developer: Stellar Science Ltd. Co.
Meta Optics Studio (MOS), a software package specifically designed for the creation, simulation, and optimization of flat meta-surfaces, these artificial structures are used to enhance light wavefront engineering, resulting in better focusing, phase correction, and removal of aberrations. MOS has a unique multi-platform capability and a novel patch-and-stitch approach, which enables designers to simulate a meta-optic that is 55,000x the wavelength of light in diameter, using modest high-performance computing resources, all within a week. The software can also optimize real-time shape and topology on the full-sized meta-optic for optimizing target performance.

 

