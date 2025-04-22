A 21‑year‑old who was tossed from Columbia University last month just banked a $5.3 million seed round for “Cluely,” an AI sidekick that feeds real‑time code and answers during job interviews, undetected by Zoom or Google Meet. The startup already tops $3 million in annual recurring revenue and charges $60 a seat, forcing companies like Google and Amazon to rethink how they vet engineers.

Backers Abstract Ventures and Susa Ventures led the seed round after the stealth browser plug-in blew past $3 million in annual recurring revenue, Lee told TechCrunch. Amazon, which yanked his internship offer when the cheat demo went viral, now requires software‑engineer candidates to sign a no‑AI pledge, while Google is mulling a full return to face‑to‑face white‑board sessions to keep bots out of the room.

Interview Coder‘s own manifesto likens using the plug-in to using a calculator on a math test and criticizes companies that call themselves “AI-first” yet ban AI during hiring processes. Meanwhile, AI economist Tamay Besiroglu‘s new startup, Mechanize, explicitly aims for “full automation of all work,” though he acknowledges that a world where automation replaces human labor could be “a huge loss for most humans,” and even he hasn’t explained who buys the products when nobody draws a salary.

The corporate clamp‑down

Google is already weighing a return to in‑person white‑boards to stop stealth plug‑ins, while Amazon makes every candidate sign a “no gen‑AI help” pledge before they even click the coding test link, as Business Insider noted. Even Anthropic, built on AI safety, discourages applicants from using its own model during interviews. That contrast underscores how fast hiring norms are shifting.

Against that backdrop, platforms like CodeSignal and HackerRank have responded with live webcam proctoring, ID checks and AI‑powered plagiarism detection that claim 93% accuracy have also emerged. This dynamic sets up a “spy‑vs‑spy” subplot: each time Cluely ships a workaround, the test vendors promise a smarter snitch.

Some investors eye $60 trillion of payroll as an AI market

Mechanize calls its target market “absurdly large.” The startup pegs its “total addressable market” at the entire global wage bill—about $60 trillion a year. The claim isn’t idle hype: an IMF analysis estimates that AI could disrupt nearly 40% of all jobs worldwide, with the most exposure in white‑collar roles that live in spreadsheets and slide decks. A Brookings study puts a sharper point on that figure, finding that more than 30% of U.S. workers could see at least half of their daily tasks upended by generative AI, a shift aimed squarely at the same “knowledge work” Besiroglu wants to simulate. The Financial Times notes the fallout may hit well‑paid urban hubs first, flipping past automation patterns that once spared office jobs. Taken together, the numbers explain why Amazon, Google and even Anthropic are scrambling to police interviews: every stray line of cheat‑assist code is one more step toward a labor market where the human share of that $60 trillion pie keeps shrinking.