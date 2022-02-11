R&D 100 winner of the day: BLK247 from Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

The Leica Geosystems BLK247 is a smart 3D surveillance system that uses sensor fusion technology — a combination of video cameras, thermal imaging and LiDAR — along with edge computing and AI to instantly detect and report physical changes within a space.

The BLK247 is multi-sensor device that provides 360° horizontal by 270° vertical field-of-view coverage to monitor an entire space. It is radically changing security and surveillance by adding LiDAR, RGB video and thermal video with AI, edge computing and sensor fusion technology to create a comprehensive smart 3D surveillance system. It complements existing investments in security technology by adding a vital layer of 3D protection. It also provides professionals in security or building operations with a more intelligent and more accurate system that alerts them to unauthorized or abnormal activity as it’s happening. The product is ideal for protecting private and public spaces, including facilities and private homes. The applications for the BLK247 range from security, surveillance, facility management and building operations to more creative and experimental us