R&D winner of the day: ENFINIA DNA

Elegen has developed a custom synthetic DNA product that is changing genetic medicine development. This new technology, which uses a combination of molecular biology, chemistry, and microfluidics, produces linear, double-stranded DNA in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods.

ENFINIA DNA boasts a 20x higher accuracy and lengths up to 20,000 base pairs, exceeding the capabilities of existing synthetic DNA technologies. The process eliminates the need for cells or cloning, offering a more streamlined approach to DNA synthesis.

Custom synthetic DNA is essential for developing genetic medicines, engineered crops, and synthetic biology products. Elegen’s technology has the potential to accelerate research and development in these areas by reducing the time and cost associated with DNA synthesis and scale-up.

Elegen’s approach to DNA synthesis is gaining recognition, collaborating with pharmaceutical giants like GSK. This technology is poised to transform the way genetic medicines and vaccines are developed, potentially leading to faster and more efficient breakthroughs in healthcare.