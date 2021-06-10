The Biden administration launches the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Task Force

The U.S. National Science Foundation and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have announced the formation of the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Task Force. As directed by Congress in the “National AI Initiative Act of 2020,” the task force will serve as a federal advisory committee, developing an implementation roadmap for the National AI Research Resource, a shared research infrastructure providing AI researchers and students across all scientific disciplines with access to computational resources, high-quality data, educational tools and user support.

The task force will provide recommendations for establishing and sustaining the National AI Research Resource, including technical capabilities, governance, administration, assessment and requirements for security, privacy, civil rights and civil liberties. It will also submit two reports to Congress that will comprise a comprehensive roadmap and implementation plan. The task force will deliver an interim report in May 2022 and a final report in November 2022.

“America’s economic prosperity hinges on foundational investments in our technological leadership,” said Science Advisor to the President and OSTP Director Eric Lander. “The National AI Research Resource will expand access to the resources and tools that fuel AI research and development, opening opportunities for bright minds from across America to pursue the next breakthroughs in science and technology.”

“NSF is delighted to co-chair the National AI Research Resource Task Force, which has the essential role of envisioning the research infrastructure that will drive future innovations in AI,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “By bringing together the nation’s foremost experts from academia, industry and government, we will be able to chart an exciting and compelling path forward, ensuring long-term U.S. competitiveness in all fields of science and engineering and all sectors of our economy.”

The following technical experts, representing government, higher education and private organizations, will serve on the task force:

Erwin Gianchandani, NSF (Co-Chair)

Lynne Parker, OSTP (Co-Chair)

Daniela Braga, DefinedCrowd

Mark Dean, retired (formerly IBM and University of Tennessee, Knoxville)

Oren Etzioni, Allen Institute for AI

Julia Lane, New York University

Fei Fei Li, Stanford University

Andrew Moore, Google

Michael Norman, University of California, San Diego

Dan Stanzione, The University of Texas at Austin

Frederick Streitz, Department of Energy

Elham Tabassi, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Public input on the vision for and implementation of NAIRR will be sought, including through a forthcoming request for information to be posted to the Federal Register. For more information about the National AI Initiative and NAIRR, please visit AI.gov.