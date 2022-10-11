The New Invizo 6000: Near Micron-scale View, Nanoscale Resolution

CAMECA, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc., introduces Invizo 6000 3D Atom Probe, a new counter-electrode concept with advanced analytical capabilities. Invizo 6000 enables ion optics with atom probe tomography field of view and allows for symmetric laser illumination of specimens.
This unique combination of the largest field of view of all 3D Atom Probes, high mass resolving power, thanks to use of double einzel lens technology, also incorporates a 257.5 nm deep UV (DUV) laser module. This enables significant improvements in specimen yield and data reconstruction quality.
This informative overview and Q&A with CAMECA experts is for R&D laboratories and manufacturing facilities looking to:
- Better control experimentsand access lower detection rates by capturing more of the evaporated surface for better data quality and specimen yield;
- Improve reconstruction accuracy though more uniform adsorption of the DUV laser and thermallycoincident dual-sided illumination of specimens; and
- Capture larger volumes in less time to provide more data from regionsof interest.
Sponsored content by CAMECA
Tell Us What You Think!