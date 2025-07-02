Beyond the lab bench: How smart, mobile platforms are changing fieldwork

By Alan Marcus, Chief Growth Officer, LabVantage

The way data flows through a lab environment impacts everything that organizations value, from safety and quality to compliance and the speed of innovation. That flow has improved with each wave of digital transformation, moving labs from paper-based systems to digitally driven LIMS to agentic AI implementations that help organizations talk to their data.

Now, as organizations continue to leverage AI for deeper data integrations, an underserved area of lab operations is entering the spotlight: the process of collecting data in remote and offline environments—a challenge for nearly every industry.

On a remote exploration site, oil & gas researchers may need to collect samples while navigating rugged terrain, making manual data entry difficult.

In pharmaceutical plants, sample collection teams may face pressure to move quickly with complex information, increasing the risk of transcription errors.

At a crime scene, forensic technicians must collect and label evidence while maintaining strict chain of custody protocol, with legal admissibility at stake.

The challenge is two-fold: How do you bring data integrity, efficiency, and compliance to the field, especially when connectivity isn’t guaranteed? And how do you reliably integrate that data into a larger ecosystem once you’re back at the lab?

The answer lies in a new wave of digital transformation that’s already shaping future-facing labs across industries. At its core is LabVantage Mobile App IoT, an AI-powered lab operations platform engineered to enable wireless, paperless, and hands-free data collection, even in offline environments.

Take the lab with you—everywhere

Reliable data collection and workflow management shouldn’t end at the lab door. Even inside the lab, core functions shouldn’t depend on space-intensive desktop computers and extensive network cabling required by legacy systems.

The LabVantage Mobile App IoT was built to change that.

The app merges ease of use with the rigorous demands of lab work, both inside the lab and in remote locations. Users connect via a smartphone, tablet, or AR smart glasses. The app provides customized and industry-specific workflows, integrates with out-of-network instruments and sensors, and captures data through numerous hands-free inputs, including voice commands, OCR, QR codes, NFC, RFID, and GPS—all while operating offline.

Once online, the app leverages RESTful APIs for cloud-based synchronization, ensuring that field data integrates seamlessly with LIMS, ERP, CRM, MES, and scientific data management systems (SDMS).

Built by the same team that delivers the most technologically advanced LIMS available, the app supports complete digital chain of custody and provides real-time, audit-ready traceability and tracking capabilities. The rigors of FDA 21 CFR Part 11, ISO 17025, GMPs, GLPs, and other domain-specific regulations are built into the app’s DNA, ensuring uninterrupted compliance in heavily regulated sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and environmental testing.

What happens when location is no longer a limitation?

By adopting a mobile platform, labs revolutionize the concept of off-site data collection. What was once a slow, manual, and high-risk process becomes an operational strength, making off-site data available faster, at a lower cost, with reduced compliance risks and greater confidence in every result. That’s a big advantage for organizations that rely on their labs to innovate quickly and reliably—and for the consumers waiting on innovations in the marketplace.

Fieldwork without guesswork: Mobile platforms that support hands-free, paperless operations are the future, making robust data collection possible even in harsh or remote environments.

Go offline, stay on track: When lab workers can follow built-in, domain-specific workflows while in the field, the risk of missed steps, data gaps, or compliance issues drops.

Reliability at every step: By capturing time-stamped, location-tagged, and identity-verified data in real time, labs build robust datasets that stand up to scrutiny.

Ready for the future: With AI-driven automation and thousands of IoT integrations at their fingertips, scientists can free themselves from manual tasks and focus on discovery.

Unlock 100% digital workflows—on-site or in the field. By enabling fully paperless lab operations anywhere, the LabVantage Mobile App IoT unlocks: Up to 70% reduction in transcription errors through hands-free data capture.

through hands-free data capture. A 30% to 50% drop in operational costs through workflow automation.

A case study: The ROI of mobile lab operations at scale

With over 4000 instruments across its lab network, petroleum innovator Petrobras required a field-ready data-capturing platform that could support its enterprise-scale QC labs onshore and offshore, including its standalone and out-of-network instruments, inside and outside the labs.

After deploying the LabVantage Mobile App IoT for analysis workflows, using the IoT-ready instrument integrations to connect balances, densimeters and offline data capture of chromatography files, the company saw immediate results:

50% reduction in validation time

70% reduction in errors

Significant operational cost savings

In complex industries, scalable tools built for real-world mobility help future-proof operations by enabling real-time accuracy and productivity in any lab setting.

Future-ready–wherever science goes next.

Labs are the engine driving discovery, quality, and decision-making across organizations. Platforms like the LabVantage Mobile App IoT are vital to that engine’s future potential, putting AI and next-gen functionality in the hands of scientists—helping them stay productive, compliant, and flexible, whether at the bench or in the field.

Explore how the app could support your lab’s custom workflows in any environment.

