The researcher of the future uses AI, collaborates globally and conducts research with a real-world impact

Elsevier’s “Researcher of the Future Report,” published earlier this month, reveals that while 58% of researchers use AI tools for work, 45% feel undertrained in AI. Even so, researchers identify the benefits of AI, with 58% of researchers saying it saves them time.

68% of researchers say the pressure to publish is greater than it was two to three years ago, but only 45% agree they have sufficient time for research. Using AI could help researchers save time on menial tasks and have more time for research, but a lack of AI training is a barrier to widespread adoption.

Optimism is waning as pressure increases

According to the report, only 33% of researchers expect a funding increase in the next two to three years. North America and Europe are the most pessimistic, with 11% and 25% expecting an increase, respectively. Only 9% of researchers in the U.S. predict a funding increase.

Interestingly, researchers with less experience are more optimistic about funding increases, with 42% of researchers with under seven years of experience expecting an increase, compared to only 26% of researchers with over 20 years of experience anticipating a raise in funding.

The percentage of researchers who feel they have sufficient time for research also shows geographical differences. Pressure is highest in the Asia Pacific, where 79% said they have insufficient time, and lowest in North America, with 45% reporting a lack of time.

This pressure could have serious consequences. A 2024 study found that researchers who feel higher pressure to publish prioritize speed over other factors, and a 2021 study revealed pressure to publish as the most common reason for questionable behavior, including fraud.

Additionally, only 55% of researchers said they have reproduced others’ results. Some cited lack of time, funding and opportunity to publish as a reason. “I have not really had the chance to replicate others’ work, because such studies are not often accepted by journals due to lack of novelty. This is bad for research,” said one researcher from the Netherlands.

Confidence in research

The top three factors that researchers rated important for confidence in research are methodological design, publication in a peer-reviewed journal and whether it is available in a permanent archive. 54% also said accessibility of data is important for their confidence in research.

Elsevier concluded that the emphasis on factors like methods and peer review “is a reassuring sign that researchers critically assess work based on content quality above all.” This contrasts with the pressure to publish research quickly. Reducing the emphasis on timely publication could increase research quality, trust and integrity.

Researchers are, overall, confident that their research will have an impact. 78% of researchers said their work would increase knowledge and understanding. 50% said research must always have a real-world benefit.

This trend is growing, with the number of researchers saying research should always have a positive impact up seven percentage points from 2022. Additionally, 67% of researchers agree that there is more emphasis on mission-oriented research compared to two to three years ago.

Ways of working

The ways that researchers work day-to-day are changing. 63% said there is more collaboration in their research area than previously, and 68% said there is more collaboration across disciplines.

More researchers are considering moving away from home. 30% of researchers said they see more international applicants than last year. Additionally, 29% of researchers would consider moving abroad for their career in the next two years. These researchers identified work-life balance, funding and freedom to pursue their interests as the top reasons they are considering moving.

More researchers from India and the U.S. said they were considering moving abroad. 40% of U.S. researchers and 52% of Indian researchers said they were interested in moving abroad. Interestingly, the top destination for Indian researchers is the U.S. The top destination for American researchers is Canada. In the second and third slots for both of these countries are the U.K. and Germany.

Global collaboration could be essential for solving global challenges, such as climate change or antibiotic resistance. An increase in digital tools, such as Zoom, since the pandemic supports collaboration across borders, Elsevier reported. “I have had opportunities to collaborate across the world in the last four years with advancements in communications like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc. It is easier to communicate and ideate projects,” said a researcher from India. 53% of researchers said they saw an increase in collaboration with institutions in other countries.

Interdisciplinary research is strongest in the Americas, with 74% of North American researchers and 73% of South American researchers saying they are collaborating more across disciplines. Elsevier reported that the increase in collaboration is consistent across disciplines, suggesting a world- and industry-wide increase in teamwork.