Let’s face it: Half the people spouting off about AI couldn’t tell a neural network from an Einstein-inspired crochet pattern, even if it came with a step-by-step YouTube tutorial. Sure, ChatGPT might have launched back in 2022, but many of us are still floundering in a sea of AI buzzwords more confusing than quantum physics. It’s a world where any app with an if-then statement is branded “AI-powered.”

On the flip side, some dismiss large language models as glorified autocomplete systems. Speaking of which, did you hear about the inventor of autocomplete? He walked into a bar and ordered a bear. (He’s still waiting for his drink.)

Generative AI hype may have peaked, but that doesn’t mean an LLM is just about “Losing Lots of Money.” When a generally perplexed user (a GPU, if you will) meets a genAI system, it’s like watching a cat try to grasp string theory—entertaining, yes. Productive? Not so much. Yet, there’s more to AI than firing off random prompts or creating art like Da Vinci and H.R. Giger went wild at a renaissance fair. And for those who think “tensor flow” is a vinyasa sequence to add to their yoga routines—bless their hearts.

Amidst all this noise, there are some unsung heroes who’ve rubbed their machine learning rocks together long enough to spark an activation function. Maybe you are one of them. Time to see if you’re better suited for AI grade school or grad school. Fire up your processors and see if you can ace this quiz without phoning ChatGPT for a cheat sheet. There’s 25 non-hand-wavy questions here, so maybe grab a coffee before getting started. Game on!

Kudos to AbdulBasit313 who posted the underlying quiz template to Github.