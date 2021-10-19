2021 R&D 100 Award winners announced in Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories

The winners in the 2021 R&D 100 Awards in the first two categories (Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical) have been announced by R&D World magazine in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.

Winner, Finalist, and Medalist logos are available at: https://www.rdworldonline.com/2021-rd-100-winner-logos. Each Medalist receives one plaque; the order form to purchase additional plaques can be downloaded here.

The winners of the remainder of the R&D 100 will be announced in two more virtual award presentations this week, with each day highlighting R&D 100 winners in different categories:

Wednesday, October 20th

Mechanical/Materials

Thursday, October 21st

Process/Prototyping

Software/Services

These presentations are being sponsored by Park Systems once again, and you can register now by visiting: https://webinars.on24.com/wtwh/RD2021. Please pass this link on to your colleagues, so all can join in on the celebrations!

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!

Analytical/Test category

3D Printing Biomimetic Materials and Structures for Tissue Integration (BioMS-Ti)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Ingrowth Biotech Co., Ltd.

Aquadex SmartFlow®

Nuwellis Inc.

Ballistic Gas Chromatograph (BGC)

MRIGlobal

VICI Valco Instruments

Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Propel Labs

Forager

Brightseed

Gibco™ CTS™ Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Scinogy

GUIDE (Guided Ultrasound Intervention Device)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Massachusetts General Hospital

Model 261 Deep Ultraviolet Diode Laser Module

UVC Photonics

NexION® 5000 Multi-Quadrupole ICP Mass Spectrometer

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Nortis ParVivo Platform

Nortis, Inc.

OH0TA OVMed® Medical Image Sensor

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

PhotoCube™

ThalesNano Inc.

ComInnex Inc.

Potent and Effective Synthetic SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Nanobodies

Sandia National Laboratories

RAPTR N95

Sandia National Laboratories

SIRIUS® XHS

Dewesoft d.o.o.

The Solvere™ CSD

Activated Research Company, LLC

TruTag’s Edible Barcodes

TruTag Technologies, Inc.

IT/Electrical category

Cloud-based Smart Point Cloud Processing (CSPCP)

National Center for High-performance Computing (NCHC) of National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs)

National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Tunghai University

Field-Programmable Imaging Array

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Free-space quantum network link architecture

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

GridDamper

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Electric Power Research Institute

Infinitum Electric Air-Core Motor

Infinitum Electric

kNOw Touch

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Lab-on-a-Fish

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Low Voltage Air Circuit Breakers World Super AE V Series C-class

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Monolithic Fiber Array Launcher

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Multiplicity Counter for Thermal and Fast Neutrons (MC-TF)

Radiation Monitoring Devices (RMD) Inc.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Nalu micro-implantable pulse generator (mIPG)

Nalu Medical, Inc.

Optical Transconductance Varistor

Opcondys, Inc.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Quantum Scientific Computing Open User Testbed (QSCOUT)

Sandia National Laboratories

Small World AI

LocationMind Inc.

The University of Tokyo

SmartTensors AI Platform

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Spectrally Efficient Digital Logic

MIT Lincoln Laboratory