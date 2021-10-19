2021 R&D 100 Award winners announced in Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories

The winners in the 2021 R&D 100 Awards in the first two categories (Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical) have been announced by R&D World magazine in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.
The winners of the remainder of the R&D 100 will be announced in two more virtual award presentations this week, with each day highlighting R&D 100 winners in different categories:
Wednesday, October 20th
Mechanical/Materials
Thursday, October 21st
Process/Prototyping
Software/Services
The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!
Analytical/Test category
3D Printing Biomimetic Materials and Structures for Tissue Integration (BioMS-Ti)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Ingrowth Biotech Co., Ltd.
Aquadex SmartFlow®
Nuwellis Inc.
Ballistic Gas Chromatograph (BGC)
MRIGlobal
VICI Valco Instruments
Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Propel Labs
Forager
Brightseed
Gibco™ CTS™ Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Scinogy
GUIDE (Guided Ultrasound Intervention Device)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Massachusetts General Hospital
Model 261 Deep Ultraviolet Diode Laser Module
UVC Photonics
NexION® 5000 Multi-Quadrupole ICP Mass Spectrometer
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Nortis ParVivo Platform
Nortis, Inc.
OH0TA OVMed® Medical Image Sensor
OmniVision Technologies Inc.
PhotoCube™
ThalesNano Inc.
ComInnex Inc.
Potent and Effective Synthetic SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Nanobodies
Sandia National Laboratories
RAPTR N95
Sandia National Laboratories
SIRIUS® XHS
Dewesoft d.o.o.
The Solvere™ CSD
Activated Research Company, LLC
TruTag’s Edible Barcodes
TruTag Technologies, Inc.
IT/Electrical category
Cloud-based Smart Point Cloud Processing (CSPCP)
National Center for High-performance Computing (NCHC) of National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs)
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Tunghai University
Field-Programmable Imaging Array
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Free-space quantum network link architecture
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
GridDamper
University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Electric Power Research Institute
Infinitum Electric Air-Core Motor
Infinitum Electric
kNOw Touch
Hong Kong Productivity Council
Lab-on-a-Fish
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Low Voltage Air Circuit Breakers World Super AE V Series C-class
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Monolithic Fiber Array Launcher
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Multiplicity Counter for Thermal and Fast Neutrons (MC-TF)
Radiation Monitoring Devices (RMD) Inc.
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Defense Threat Reduction Agency
Nalu micro-implantable pulse generator (mIPG)
Nalu Medical, Inc.
Optical Transconductance Varistor
Opcondys, Inc.
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Quantum Scientific Computing Open User Testbed (QSCOUT)
Sandia National Laboratories
Small World AI
LocationMind Inc.
The University of Tokyo
SmartTensors AI Platform
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Spectrally Efficient Digital Logic
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
