2025 Device Research Conference announces call for papers

The Device Research Conference (DRC) has announced a Call for Papers for DRC 2025, the conference’s 83rd anniversary.

The 83rd annual DRC will be held from June 22-25, 2025, at Duke University in Durham, N.C. The DRC brings together scientists, researchers, and students from many disciplines in academia and industry to share their latest research and discoveries in device science, technology, and modeling. It includes many of the first disclosures of key device technologies.

DRC announces that the deadline for abstract submissions is February 15, 2025. To submit an abstract, download the 2025 Call for Papers.

The DRC 2025 technical program offers a diverse agenda featuring three plenaries, seven keynotes, and 40 invited speakers that cover a broad spectrum of device-related topics. The program will include oral and poster sessions showcasing advanced research in electronic and photonic devices, evening panel discussions, and a special Focus Session on Devices for Heterogeneous Integration. Distinguished device science and technology leaders Eli Yablonovitch, Nicky Lu, and Suman Datta will deliver the plenary talks. Other program highlights include a Short Course on Heterogeneous Integration, a Tutorial on modeling and simulations, and student participation, with Student Paper Awards recognizing exceptional contributions.

DRC 2025 is coordinated with the Electronic Materials Conference (EMC), which recognizes the strong interaction between devices and electronic materials research. This provides an opportunity for meaningful information exchanges between attendees of both conferences.

DRC 2025 seeks paper abstracts in the following areas:

Devices for Biological & Healthcare Applications

Emerging Devices

Devices for Extreme Conditions

Spintronic & Magnetic Devices

Memory Devices

Modeling & Simulation of Devices

Nanoscale & Vacuum Devices

Optoelectronic & Optical Devices

Power Devices

Heterogeneously Integrated Devices

Thin-Film & Flexible Devices

RF & Terahertz Devices

Wide-Bandgap Devices

2D Materials & Devices

Neuromorphic Computing Devices

For more details about the Device Research Conference, please refer to the DRC 2025 website.

About the Device Research Conference

The Device Research Conference is the world’s longest-running device research meeting, bringing together scientists, researchers, and students in device science and technology since 1941. The conference presents research and discoveries in device science, technology, and modeling, including many of the first disclosures of key devices behind modern electronic technologies.