For the first time, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has eclipsed Harvard University as the world’s leading institution in scientific research output, according to the 2024 Nature Index , which is based on high-quality research outputs. Several China-based research organizations have jumped in the rankings, with seven of them rounding out the top 10 while many U.S. organizations such as Stanford, Yale, and the National Institutes of Health slid in the rankings.

The domestic industrial sector has a similar story to tell. The U.S. was a leader in semiconductor manufacturing from the industry’s inception in the mid-20th century through the early 1990s. The country helped pioneer mass production, the digital revolution, and the aerospace industry. But the nation’s industrial and automation prowess has cooled significantly since.

At present, U.S. manufacturers continue to face hundreds of thousands of unfilled positions, with a significant portion requiring robotics and automation competencies. These “new collar” positions typically offer 30% higher wages than traditional entry-level manufacturing roles. Effective retraining initiatives will be key to help fill the need. In a 2023 report, McKinsey estimated that by 2030, approximately 12 million U.S. workers—about 7.5% of the workforce—would need to change occupations as a result of automation and AI.

Given such realities, the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has shared a letter (available on its website) with President-Elect Donald J. Trump, asking for support in the drive to bolster American manufacturing. The organization also aims to ensure the U.S. remains a leader in automation and provide the country’s workforce with well-compensated employment. It is also pushing for a National Robotics Strategy, which countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany already have.

In the following Q&A with Association for Advancing Automation President Jeff Burnstein, we explore the challenges facing U.S. manufacturing, the critical role of automation in maintaining global competitiveness, and specific policy recommendations to strengthen America’s position in robotics and advanced manufacturing. Burnstein discusses workforce development needs, the relationship between automation and job creation, and concrete steps the incoming administration can take to support this vital sector.

Could you elaborate on the key factors contributing to this lag across automation, robotics, and other STEM sectors?

Jeff Burnstein: Unlike many other countries, most notably China, the U.S. government doesn’t have programs that support or fund automation and robotics projects, nor the training of the workforce to work in these sectors. India is rapidly increasing its robot supply with the help of a “Make in India” program. We need the U.S. government to step up with policies and programs that can accelerate the building of more automated facilities full of skilled workers capable of running the operations.

In your letter, you highlighted the loss of 46,000 manufacturing jobs in October alone. What specific elements within the automation and robotics sectors are driving this decline, and how can they be addressed?

Jeff Burnstein: I’m not sure what led to the October decline, but it was likely due to a slowdown in the economy as companies in many industries struggle to remain competitive. The difficulty finding people to do manufacturing jobs could be contributing to this, hence the need for more automation and the skilled workforce needed to install, maintain, and operate the automated equipment.

A3 advocates for a comprehensive national strategy to bolster automation and robotics. What core components should this strategy include to be effective?

Burnstein: This ‘whole of government” national robotics strategy and initiative should include collaboration among all key agencies, potentially led by the Department of Commerce, as well as private entities such as business leaders, manufacturers and even universities and associations such as A3. Together, they can advance national security, workplace safety, industrial efficiency and economic productivity — and better compete in this increasingly automated world.

The program should research, explore, incentivize and invest in new and emerging robotic applications, and help lead the development of standards that ensure safety in new applications.

Workforce training and education are crucial to sustaining growth in automation and robotics. What specific initiatives or programs does A3 recommend to enhance the skills of technicians and engineers in this field?

Burnstein: Part of the government initiative should be for the U.S. government to fund and facilitate workforce training programs for jobs that leverage the automated technologies of the present and future and engage in public-private partnerships. This initiative should include encouraging robotics education and inspiring younger students with hands-on training starting from elementary school through high school, university/college, as well as technical schools such as the eKentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute.

There is often concern that increased automation may lead to job displacement. How does A3 propose balancing the adoption of automation technologies with the creation of specialized, high-paying job opportunities?

Burnstein: The real threat to jobs occurs when companies can no longer compete; that’s when all the jobs are at risk. We have over 30 years of data showing that whenever robot sales go up, unemployment goes down. And, when robot sales go down, unemployment goes up. The fact is that in order to compete in today’s highly competitive world, you need to adopt the best tools, which are often robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and other automated technologies. As companies become more competitive and win new business, they hire more people. The future is people and robots working together. The jobs of the future won’t be the same as the jobs of the past, but they will be safer, better, and higher-paying instead of the “dull, dirty, and dangerous” jobs that people don’t want to do and shouldn’t have to do.

Q: What specific policies or legislative actions are you urging the administration to implement to support the automation and robotics industries effectively?

Burnstein: We have two initial calls to action for this new administration:

Extend the Expiring Tax Cuts: Provide accelerated depreciation for robots and automation equipment.

Issue an Executive Order: Create an interagency National Robotics Initiative (potentially led by the Department of Commerce) to develop appropriate policies at the intersection of AI and robotics. This new effort would be consistent with the recent bipartisan Senate AI Roadmap and a great way to start off the administration’s leadership on robotics.

While we’ve had the opportunity to outline these initiatives and others to congressional committees early this spring, we’ve hired our first lobbyist firm, DLA Piper, to represent A3 and our members in Washington, D.C. Keep an eye out on our website (www.automate.org) for future announcements.