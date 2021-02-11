Case Study: Validate Quality & Efficiency with the Titan S8

By Kelly Wright, Marketing Coordinator, MadgeTech

The ultimate companion for quality assurance, the MadgeTech Titan S8 is a portable, precision test instrument and data logger with eight fully programmable inputs. Whether monitoring one or all eight channels simultaneously, the easy-to-use touchscreen interface allows users to quickly view and react to real-time data right from the palm of their hand, no software or computer required.

The versatility of the Titan S8 will make life easier for those responsible for monitoring output, efficiency, safety, and need to satisfy compliance requirements. With an endless list of compatible sensor options, the Titan S8 delivers an all-in-one solution for a multitude of applications that measure temperature, current, voltage, pulse, and frequency.

Customizable features allow users to personalize the Titan S8 to save time and work smarter! Users can configure specified alarm notifications to prevent problems, dangerous situations, or product loss. Unit measurement preferences include the ability to create and save custom engineering units fit for the application at hand. Channel set up and configurations can also be saved and reloaded to ensure monitoring consistency over time and enable quick deployment of the device.

All you need is a Wi-Fi network or Ethernet to transform this powerful device into a streamlined monitoring solution. Easily gain remote access to the Titan S8 through any web browser through the Titan S8 wireless adapter. The remote user interface will show the current screen including any real-time readings being recorded. Users will also be able to navigate the device through the interface, providing complete control over functions without physically interacting with it.

The rechargeable Titan S8 is ready to use at a second’s notice, wherever it’s needed. Recorded data is stored on the device’s 1 GB of internal memory and can be offloaded to a USB drive at any time for further analysis and reporting.

Read below how one company is using the Titan S8 daily to validate equipment is operating according to industry standards.

Background

Process Measurement Company, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited calibration lab, provides instrument equipment calibration services to a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis with three offices across the United States, Process Measurement offers on-site services for customers that need to verify and validate that their equipment meets regulatory compliance.

Challenge

A medical device manufacturer reached out to Process Measurement to conduct an oven mapping study. A report of the results is required annually to prove compliance with government and company policy.

The company needed their clean process benchtop oven to be validated at a temperature of 150 °C with a tolerance of +/- 1.5 °C with readings required every 30 seconds over an hour. This type of oven is typically used for packaging processes, sterilization and drying.

Solution

To efficiently perform the oven mapping, Process Measurement used MadgeTech’s Titan S8 portable data acquisition logger. Equipped with eight channel inputs, the technician placed a Type K thermocouple at the top and bottom of each corner of the oven. With the Titan S8 the technician was able to map the eight points while viewing the results in real-time, graph and tabular view.

Over the course of the study, 976 readings were collected, then downloaded onto a USB and uploaded into a Microsoft Excel file for analysis. Thanks to MadgeTech’s Titan S8, results showed that all eight points of the oven were operating properly at or slightly above 150 °C and Process Measurement was able to issue a certificate of conformance.

About MadgeTech

MadgeTech is proudly known across the globe as the industry expert and leading manufacturer of data loggers available today. MadgeTech is ISO 9001:2015 accredited and performs all data logger engineering, manufacturing, and servicing here in the USA with their innovative monitoring solutions distributed worldwide.

For more information on the Titan S8 or to find the right data logging solution for your application, call MadgeTech at (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].

Learn More

Sponsored content by MadgeTech