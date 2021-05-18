Charles Fracchia selected for DARPA ISAT study group

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has named Charles Fracchia, founder of Dotmatics BioBright, to its Information Science and Technology (ISAT) Study Group for a three-year term beginning this summer.

The group brings 30 of the brightest scientists and engineers together to identify new areas of development in computer and communication technologies, and to recommend future research directions. The ISAT Study Group was established by DARPA in 1987 to support its technology offices and provide continuing and independent assessment of the state of advanced information science and technology as it relates to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Charles Fracchia is the founder of Boston-based BioBright which in 2020 became part of Dotmatics. Charles is dedicated to creating the smart laboratory of the future driven by the move to datacentric research, crucially underpinned by data security. He received his graduate education between the MIT Media Lab and Harvard Medical School and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Imperial College London. Charles gained critical experience from his work at IBM Research and Ginkgo Bioworks where he operated at the intersection of biomedical research and computer science. He has been a speaker at a number of technical and policy venues including the White House, MIT Sloan, NASA Ames, IBM Research, Airbus, O’Reilly, the OECD and SciFoo.

Charles was named one of 35 innovators under 35 by the MIT Technology Review 2016 and is the recipient of several awards including two IBM Ph.D. fellowships, an Extraordinary Minds fellowship, one of the first Awesome Foundation fellowships and Amplify Partners fellowship.

“It is an honor to be selected by DARPA and play a part in bringing about transformational change – an ambition shared across Dotmatics BioBright. To work with such a diverse team of collaborators will be a unique experience and I am looking forward to contributing my own experience in cybersecurity and biosecurity to the collective,” said Charles Fracchia, founder of Dotmatics BioBright.

