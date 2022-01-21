COMSOL announces event series introducing Multiphysics Version 6.0

COMSOL, the maker of the COMSOL Multiphysics simulation software, has opened registration for COMSOL Day: Version 6.0, a series of online events held around the world for the computer-aided engineering (CAE) market. Starting on January 27, there will be four events to introduce COMSOL Multiphysics version 6.0 to a global, multiphysics simulation community of innovators and managers in research and product development.

These events showcase how new simulation and collaboration tools introduced with COMSOL version 6.0 will advance simulation-driven product development. Speakers from COMSOL will present major news and offer a closer look at new functionality in version 6.0, such as the Model Manager, a new simulation data-management workspace in COMSOL Multiphysics.

“We are truly excited about the Model Manager,” said Phil Kinnane, senior VP of sales at COMSOL. “It takes us and the CAE industry to the next level in integrating simulation in product development. When mentioning this new tool to some of our experienced, ‘power users’, they immediately recognized how important it will be for their current COMSOL Multiphysics simulation projects.”

Sessions focusing on the Uncertainty Quantification Module will introduce using sensitivity analysis, reliability analysis and uncertainty propagation in multiphysics simulations. Software updates for specific application areas are covered in separate, dedicated sessions, such as “Electromagnetics” and “Fluid Flow & Heat Transfer” to name two. Similarly, core functionality news is covered across several dedicated sessions, including “Summary of Major News”, “Geometry and Meshing” and “Optimization”.

“COMSOL Day attendees have the opportunity to interact with COMSOL engineers during live sessions and ask software developers and support engineers questions directly,” says Lauren Sansone, marketing and events director at COMSOL. “The events bring a live stream of sessions throughout the day, and it is easy for attendees to choose if they want to participate in the entire program from start to finish or only attend specific sessions.”

The COMSOL Day: Version 6.0 event dates are:

January 27 (U.S., 11 a.m. EST)

February 3 (Sweden, 10 a.m. CET)

February 10 (India, 10 a.m. IST)

February 24 (China, 1 p.m. HKT)

Participation from any region at any of the events is welcomed. Please note that the sessions hosted by the COMSOL offices in the U.S., Sweden and India will be conducted in English, while the event hosted by the office in China will be in Chinese.

These events are open to all, and attendance is free of charge. For program details, please visit: comsol.com/comsol-days