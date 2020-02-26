DISCUS Software chooses Adaptive Corporation as first authorized partner in the U.S.

DISCUS Software Company, headquartered in Columbus, OH, has announced a premier authorized partnership agreement with Adaptive Corporation. Adaptive will sell and support DISCUS’ First Article Inspection (FAI) software solutions to businesses operating in aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and various other manufacturing industries that have stringent quality requirements.

DISCUS specializes in automation of the first article inspection process. “We selected Adaptive as our first U.S. premier authorized partner because of their ability to deliver a closed-loop solution for FAI, as well as additional services such as the capture and tracking of statistical process control (SPC) data,” says Jake Hart, Director of Sales and Marketing for DISCUS.

“Our complete package provides not only First Article Inspection, but support for other production/inspection processes as well,” says Frank Thomas, Adaptive’s Metrology Line of Business Manager. “At Adaptive, our metrology solution portfolio helps our customers significantly reduce first article inspection costs by automating the data collection and reporting process.”

FAI is a common practice in a wide variety of industries for reviewing products before volume production. Many manufacturers spend an inordinate amount of time converting customer data packages (CAD models, drawings, specifications, etc.) into the necessary internal documentation. Quality engineers create inspection plans and FAI reports; manufacturing engineers create process plans. Manual transcription of such data is laborious, can be redundant and is subject to human error.

Compliance with the various FAI expectations (i.e. AS9100 in aerospace, PPAP in automotive) of customers is essential for manufacturers. DISCUS’ modular software tools greatly reduce the labor effort for AS9100, PPAP, TS16949, and Part 820 quality and manufacturing planning. The software is compatible with many of the requirements used by companies like Boeing, Lockheed, BAE, Aerojet, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace and others.

“DISCUS is an industry-leading product that is used heavily in automotive and aerospace companies of all sizes, which are a primary focus for Adaptive,” says Thomas. “Together we have a common market and business focus on enhancing product quality and time-to-market and it made sense to partner in sales and support of DISCUS software moving forward.”

“The DISCUS-Adaptive partnership is a powerful combination given Adaptive’s extensive experience in FAI and metrology and DISCUS’s industry-leading software,” says Hart. “Adaptive will help grow and support DISCUS’s expanding customer base here in the US.”

About Adaptive Corporation

Adaptive Corporation is the leading Digital to Physical Product Lifecycle Company that helps streamline business processes, reduce costs and improve efficiencies for customers who need to bring new products to market. Adaptive’s growth is powered by working closely with its 500+ customers to overcome the challenges around product development. Our customer base includes leading manufacturers of industrial and consumer products and the suppliers that provide the underlying sub-systems. Adaptive’s unique Digital to Physical product portfolio includes CAD/CAM, CAE, PLM, business analytics, metrology, and 3D printing solutions from leading IT providers. Adaptive is a 2020 Platinum Partner with Dassault Systèmes, and represents all aspects of their 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Using a combination of reseller offerings, the Adaptive team crafts best-in-class solutions that help our customers shorten development and production cycles throughout product planning, development, manufacturing, and after-market service processes. For more information, visit www.adaptivecorp.com.

About DISCUS Software Company

DISCUS Software Company specializes in the development of software tools for accelerating manufacturing and quality engineering. Its software products are productivity solutions that dramatically reduce the time it takes to complete first article inspection reports, in-process inspection planning and process planning. DISCUS was the first software product to automate engineering drawing annotation and manufacturing inspection requirement extraction. DISCUS is the innovator, not the imitator in the First Article Inspection Reporting automation market. DISCUS is compatible with many of the requirements used by companies such as Boeing, Ford, GE, Lockheed, and Siemens. For more information visit www.DISCUSsoftware.com.