High Performing Dual Phases Nano Immersion Coolant for 5G Servers is today’s R&D 100 winner of the day

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute’s (NAMI) dual-performing coolants, based on segregated fluorination technology, with specific operating temperature, high heat of vaporization, specific heat, and thermal conductivity, can overcome the drawback of high-power usage effectiveness (PUE) of single-phase cooling and the high maintenance cost of a two-phase cooling system. Through molecular engineering, NAMI can achieve high heat of vaporization of over 150 kJ/kg, high specific heat capacity of over 1500J/kg, and higher thermal conductivity of up to 0.1W/mK. The coolant is chemically robust with high material compatibility. Immersion cooling also offers the chance for servers to operate in a more energy-saving direction, reducing the energy footprint by up to 50%, as well as low global warming potential (GWP) and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) levels to minimize environmental concerns.