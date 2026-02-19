HORIBA releases SDK for third-party control of its spectrometers and detectors

HORIBA has released the EzSpec-SDK, a software development kit that gives developers programmatic control over the company’s spectrometers and detectors from within third-party applications.

The SDK supports Python, C++, C# (.NET), and LabVIEW, and HORIBA has published starter code, documentation, and example applications on GitHub. The company says the toolkit is designed to let researchers automate repetitive lab workflows, optimize experimental parameters, and build reproducibility into custom systems.

On the hardware side, the SDK exposes granular control over HORIBA’s spectroscopy components. For spectrometers, that includes grating drives, turrets, slits, shutters, and entrance/exit mirror positions for detector selection. For CCD and InGaAs array detectors, developers can adjust acquisition parameters — integration time, X and Y binning, gain, and ADC selection — to optimize signal-to-noise performance. The SDK also supports control of integration time, gain, and high voltage for PMTs and diode detectors, as well as automated filter wheel operation for order sorting or excitation light removal.

The initial release covers HORIBA’s MicroHR, iHR320, and iHR550 spectrometers; the Syncerity, Synapse (including Plus, IGA, and EM variants), and Symphony II array detectors; and the SpectrAcq3 single-channel detector readout.

System requirements call for Windows 10 or 11 Pro (English version), a minimum of 16 GB RAM, an Intel i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and 128 GB of hard drive space. HORIBA notes that a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection is helpful but not required.

The SDK’s GitHub repository and integration support are available at github.com/HORIBAEzSpecSDK.