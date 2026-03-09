LabWare advances SaaS LIMS strategy at Pittcon 2026, one year after ASSURE launch

LabWare is at Pittcon 2026 teased the next phase of its SaaS strategy, a year after launching LabWare ASSURE in April 2025 as its food safety and quality LIMS offering. The company’s message in San Antonio: enterprise-grade LIMS doesn’t have to mean 18-month implementations.

ASSURE is a fully hosted, pre-configured SaaS LIMS targeting food safety, microbiology, environmental monitoring and product quality testing labs. LabWare says deployment takes under 30 days with validated, best-practice workflows out of the box. The platform handles sample traceability from raw materials to finished products, environmental monitoring with contamination risk mapping, lot management, instrument connectivity, real-time dashboards, and automated compliance reporting. It ships validated for ISO 17025 and 21 CFR Part 11 with a 99.5% availability guarantee.

ASSURE is one of three SaaS products LabWare now offers alongside QAQC, which covers discrete manufacturing across pharma, packaging, biopharma, and environmental management, and GROW, built for cannabis testing compliance. All three use the same underlying LabWare LIMS engine with industry-specific pre-configurations, and all run on a single-tenant database architecture, a detail that matters for regulated customers concerned about data isolation.

The strategic pitch is the on-ramp: LabWare says the SaaS products can scale into a fully configurable enterprise LIMS without migration disruption, giving smaller labs or greenfield operations a way to start with a monthly subscription and grow into a custom deployment if needed. Pricing is OpEx-based with upgrades included; LabWare pushes two validated releases per year with 30 days advance notice to customers.

John Newtown, LabWare’s Digital Quality Systems Market Director, is presenting Tuesday at Pittcon on how the SaaS approach has evolved since launch, expanded solution adoption, and what’s next on the roadmap. LabWare is at Booth 1640.