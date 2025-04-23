How a desktop supercomputer put HIV drug discovery on fast-forward at University of Miami

A single 192-core, AmpereOne-powered box from ALAFIA Supercomputers has replaced the University of Miami’s crowded HPC cluster. The result? An up to 10x speedup in complex molecular dynamics simulations. That acceleration trimmed runtimes for complex 50-nanosecond simulations of PROTAC ternary systems from over 24 hours to under six hours. This speedup allows researchers to iterate on potential next-generation HIV drug candidates within a single workday, tackling previously impractical computational challenges right at their desks and freeing them from the constraints of centralized computing queues.

“The value proposition isn’t just a more powerful computer,” said Camilo Buscaron, co-founder and CEO of ALAFIA, a maker of desktop supercomputers. “It’s that you can now tackle problems you normally wouldn’t touch with standard compute.”

That is, with the bottleneck gone, scientists iterate at their desks instead of camping in cluster queues, turning formerly impractical calculations into routine bench science.

The animation below, rendered on ALAFIA’s AIVAS supercomputer box, shows the green-and-cyan protein pocket flexing around a pink drug candidate in real time, frame-by-frame evidence of that six-hour simulation run.

From 24-hour waits to same-shift answers

For the University of Miami’s Systems Drug Discovery Lab at the Frost Institute for Data Science and Computing, an old problem, queue time, had gated the hunt for the next big leap in HIV therapeutics. Shared, centrally managed clusters meant multi-hour waits for a simulation to start and potentially wait 24-plus hours before results were ready.

IT-security protocols piled on even more delay: every heavy run needed an external sign-off before it could launch. The lab needed its own many-core workhorse. That is, something powerful enough for rapid-fire test cycles yet local enough to dodge the approval queue.

This challenge isn’t unique to the University of Miami. Slow compute and workflow friction are widespread issues hindering translational research. Buscaron notes the generality of such problems based on experiences with other clinical partners: “This story… applies to most of the customers we talk to on the clinical side,” he said. It’s the same sort of recurrent theme. Buscaron gives an example from orthopedics where intense manual effort yielded slow progress: “They have to do a lot of manual work on the software… the workflow is just very tedious.”

One box, many workloads

The system’s computational firepower isn’t limited to molecular simulations. While training massive AI models often requires days or weeks on specialized clusters, Buscaron emphasizes ALAFIA’s strength in quickly deploying and using these powerful tools once they are trained. He highlights the ease of running even enormous pre-trained models locally, right at the desk:

We downloaded [a] 67-billion-parameter [model]. Took an hour to download because it was 400 gigs, but in five minutes it was running.

The ALAFIA system enables the lab to run multiple full-length PROTAC ternary assembly simulations daily, a throughput feat described as not previously possible using conventional university HPC clusters. The AIVAS became the lab’s primary workhorse, as Buscaron confirms: “That’s the case with the University of Miami, right?… they went from using their cluster to being able to do everything they do in one of our systems,” Buscaron confirms.

Beyond overall runtime, the value of accelerated molecular dynamics lies in analyzing the detailed trajectory data. The Miami team takes advantage of this by calculating DockQ scores frame-by-frame across 50-nanosecond simulations. This metric provides a dynamic measure of binding quality between the E3 ligase and the target protein dimer. The metric thus offers feedback on whether the designed PROTAC is successfully forming and maintaining the necessary interactions.

The charts below show how DockQ scores provide crucial insights into the PROTAC ternary complex. They track the stability of interactions between the ligase and target proteins over time, revealing potential dissociation or persistent binding, and compare these dynamics across 19 different simulations to evaluate linker performance and guide future design.



The story points toward a larger goal: turning lab breakthroughs into everyday clinical practice. “Most medical research does not cross the chasm from scientific discovery to clinical implementation,” Buscaron says, citing the lack of a usable pipeline. Beyond raw speed, the aim is to build hardware and software that run unchanged in both settings. “Part of our vision [for] our product is that it’s the same tool that gets used to do the discovery, is the same tool that gets deployed on the doctor’s desk side.” That matters because clinicians operate on tight clocks.

Buscaron has already road-tested the concept in multiple clinics. At Baptist Health’s sports-orthopedics group, shoulder CT scans once took “hours for a resident to process just one subject,” limiting the study to 20 athletes in two years. After ALAFIA captured the entire click-by-click workflow and helped the software vendor automate it, the prep dropped to minutes. A UT San Antonio neurosurgery team is following the same pattern, running Monte-Carlo dose simulations for rare brain-cancer cases on a single deskside node instead of scheduling time on a distant cluster. Even routine digital-pathology work, histology slides that now wait five days for cloud analysis, can be staged, inferred and reported locally in the span of a clinic visit. “When you collapse run time, you collapse decision time,” Buscaron said. “That’s what lets a five-minute window fit into a 60-patient day.”